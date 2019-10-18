NASA astronauts to carry out first all-female spacewalk

  • October 18 2019 11:52:15

NASA astronauts to carry out first all-female spacewalk

ANKARA
NASA astronauts to carry out first all-female spacewalk

U.S. astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir of NASA are set to make history by performing an all-women spacewalk on Oct. 18.       

The duo will begin their venture outside of the International Space Station (ISS) at 7:50 a.m. (at 13:50 local time in Turkey) on Oct. 18 to replace a failed power controller, also known as a battery charge-discharge unit, NASA said in a statement on Oct. 17.       

First-ever all-women spacewalk generated huge amount of public interest although it is the 221st spacewalk performed in support of space station assembly, NASA added.       

"The all-women spacewalk wasn't something we purposefully planned, though. It was bound to happen eventually because of the increasing number of female astronauts," NASA stressed.       

The spacewalk is expected to take five to six hours, it added.     

Space enthusiasts could watch the spacewalk live on NASA TV.     

This milestone was scheduled to take place earlier in March which included Koch and fellow astronaut Anne McClain, but it was ultimately canceled due to the lack of appropriately sized spacesuits.       

Oct. 18's mission will be Koch's fourth and Meir's first mission.

Both Koch and Meir, selected as astronaut candidates in 2013, are on their first spaceflight, according to NASA.       

"In the past women haven't always been at the table. It's wonderful to be contributing to the space program at a time when all contributions are being accepted, when everyone has a role," Koch said earlier when asked about the importance of this spacewalk.     

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey sets deadline for YPG withdrawal

    Turkey sets deadline for YPG withdrawal

  2. European Council issues statement on Syria op as EU leaders gather in Brussels

    European Council issues statement on Syria op as EU leaders gather in Brussels

  3. Trump hails Erdoğan for pausing Syria operation

    Trump hails Erdoğan for pausing Syria operation

  4. Operation in Syria clear response to Trump’s letter to Erdoğan: Source

    Operation in Syria clear response to Trump’s letter to Erdoğan: Source

  5. Turkish howitzers hit terror targets in Ras al-Ain in eighth day of Syria op

    Turkish howitzers hit terror targets in Ras al-Ain in eighth day of Syria op
Recommended
Thousands converge on Barcelona for fifth day of Catalan protests

Thousands converge on Barcelona for fifth day of Catalan protests
Greek warplanes violate Turkish Cyprus airspace

Greek warplanes violate Turkish Cyprus' airspace
Martin Luther Kings daughter tells Facebook disinformation helped kill civil rights leader

Martin Luther King's daughter tells Facebook disinformation helped kill civil rights leader
Cartel gunmen terrorize Mexican city, free El Chapos son

Cartel gunmen terrorize Mexican city, free El Chapo's son
UK, EU reach outline Brexit deal; still needs ratification

UK, EU reach outline Brexit deal; still needs ratification
Merkel says more work needed on customs for Brexit deal, which is possible

Merkel says more work needed on customs for Brexit deal, which is possible
WORLD Thousands converge on Barcelona for fifth day of Catalan protests

Thousands converge on Barcelona for fifth day of Catalan protests

Hundreds of thousands of pro-independence supporters are expected to pour into Barcelona, as unions called for a general strike on the fifth day of protests
ECONOMY US imposes record $7.5 billion tariffs on EU goods, targeting wine and Airbus

US imposes record $7.5 billion tariffs on EU goods, targeting wine and Airbus

The United States imposed tariffs on a record $7.5 billion worth of European Union goods on Oct. 18, despite threats of retaliation
SPORTS El Clasico postponed amid Catalan crisis

'El Clasico' postponed amid Catalan crisis

Oct. 26 'Clasico' between Barcelona and Real Madrid postponed over security concerns amid violent political demonstrations in Catalonia