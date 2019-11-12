Mystery patron rises again, this time in Istanbul’s Tuzla district

  • November 12 2019 14:26:00

Mystery patron rises again, this time in Istanbul’s Tuzla district

ISTANBUL
Mystery patron rises again, this time in Istanbul’s Tuzla district

A mystery patron, who has been handing out thousands of Turkish Liras for months to residents of Istanbul’s districts, has reemerged with many households in Istanbul’s Tuzla district having now received donations.

“I asked what his name was. He said, ‘Call me Robin Hood, that will be enough,” said Coşkun Yılmaz, the owner of a local grocery store in the neighborhood.

The anonymous donor, who also has been dubbed the “mystery boss,” is regarded as “Hızır” (meaning Godsent) among Istanbul residents.

He started to give thousands of liras endowed in envelopes to disadvantaged households and individuals in March.

Mystery ‘boss’ leaves in Istanbul neighborhood envelopes with thousands of liras inside
Mystery ‘boss’ leaves in Istanbul neighborhood envelopes with thousands of liras inside

A group of people started to hand out the donations at night, on behalf of him, to Istanbul’s Hasköy district.

This time, a man arrived in Tuzla’s Şifa and Mimar Sinan neighborhoods and paid the debts of every neighborhood resident by visiting local grocery stores.

After clearing the debts, he traveled around the neighborhood and handed out the donations, endowed in envelopes.

He also gave students 50 liras (around $9) of pocket money.

“I have been a shop owner here for almost 30 years. Yesterday, a citizen we did not recognize came. He said that he will pay the debts of people who are unable to make ends meet. This is the first time I have seen such a thing happening here in 30 years,” said Tuncay Yaşar, another local grocery store owner.

Yaşar said that some residents wanted to see the mystery man since they were delighted by his donations.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Çay high: Here is the price of a cup of tea in Istanbul

    Çay high: Here is the price of a cup of tea in Istanbul

  2. Probe launched into death of former British military officer

    Probe launched into death of former British military officer

  3. Ankara vows to defend rights in Med Sea, slams EU sanctions decision

    Ankara vows to defend rights in Med Sea, slams EU sanctions decision

  4. FETÖ extradition to dominate Trump meeting's agenda, Erdoğan says before US visit

    FETÖ extradition to dominate Trump meeting's agenda, Erdoğan says before US visit

  5. Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

    Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday
Recommended
Victims recall deadly 1999 quake in northwestern Düzce

Victims recall deadly 1999 quake in northwestern Düzce

Turkey provides health checks to civilians in N Syria

Turkey provides health checks to civilians in N Syria
Turkey appoints acting district mayor

Turkey appoints acting district mayor
School principal suspended after parents protest autistic children: Minister

School principal suspended after parents protest autistic children: Minister

Training to be given to farmers on weeds, spinach: Chamber head

Training to be given to farmers on weeds, spinach: Chamber head
Archaeologist buried near excavation site

Archaeologist buried near excavation site
WORLD Over 800,000 children die of pneumonia worldwide

Over 800,000 children die of pneumonia worldwide

Pneumonia claimed the lives of more than 800,000 children under the age of five last year, or one child every 39 seconds, according to the UN's children agency.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines serves 63M+ passengers in Jan-Oct

Turkish Airlines serves 63M+ passengers in Jan-Oct

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines served 63.1 million passengers in the January-October period this year, the company announces.

SPORTS Liverpool beat Man City to extend lead on top

Liverpool beat Man City to extend lead on top

Liverpool increases English Premier League lead following 3-1 win against Manchester City.