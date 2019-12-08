Muslera hero as Galatasaray beat Alanyaspor

  • December 08 2019 10:37:02

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Galatasaray defeated Alanyaspor 1-0 on Saturday evening in Turkish football league, with goalkeeper Fernando Muslera having the lion's share in the much-needed win.

Galatasaray found a penalty goal with Younes Belhanda in the 20th minute, with Moroccan player calmly converting the spot kick.

In the beginning of the match, the Istanbul club scored a goal, Adem Büyük's header after a free-kick found the net, but it was disallowed due to Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decision.

In the second half, Muslera made some great saves, including long-distance shots, one-on-one positions with opponent's forwards.

He made saves in the 64th, 71st, 72nd and 81st minutes, securing Galatasaray's victory.

Galatasaray won after a two-game slump in the league, increased their points total to 23, good enough for 6th spot after match day 14. 

Here are other results in the week:

BtcTürk Yeni Malatyaspor - Demir Grup Sivasspor: 1-3

MKE Ankaragücü - Göztepe: 1-3

Galatasaray - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 1-0

