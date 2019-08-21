Municipality warns against flash floods in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) has warned against flash floods in the megacity due to a rainfall expected to continue until Aug. 22.

“According to the meteorological data, there is a risk of rainfall at intervals until Thursday. The İBB has taken its precautions against negative situations that might arise due to the rainfall. And citizens are warned against rapid rainfall and flash flood risk,” said a statement released by the municipality on Aug. 29.

The statement came after heavy rains in the megacity flooded several neighborhoods on Aug. 18. Many underpasses were filled floodwaters, with the pedestrian underpass in Eminönü Square being among the ones that suffered the most. Videos had shown shopkeepers trying to save their merchandise from the nearly-waist deep floodwaters.

Industrial and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank announced on Aug. 20 that the government will offer up to 100,000 Turkish Liras (approximately $17,400) with zero interest rate to Eminönü shop owners affected by the flooding.

“With the instruction of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we are giving up to 100,000 liras in a one year nonrecourse loan with a zero interest rate to the Eminönü shop owners within the context KOSGEB’s [Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization of Turkey] Emergency Support Program,” Varank said on Twitter.