Municipality warns against flash floods in Istanbul

  • August 21 2019 14:24:49

Municipality warns against flash floods in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Municipality warns against flash floods in Istanbul

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) has warned against flash floods in the megacity due to a rainfall expected to continue until Aug. 22.

“According to the meteorological data, there is a risk of rainfall at intervals until Thursday. The İBB has taken its precautions against negative situations that might arise due to the rainfall. And citizens are warned against rapid rainfall and flash flood risk,” said a statement released by the municipality on Aug. 29.

The statement came after heavy rains in the megacity flooded several neighborhoods on Aug. 18. Many underpasses were filled floodwaters, with the pedestrian underpass in Eminönü Square being among the ones that suffered the most. Videos had shown shopkeepers trying to save their merchandise from the nearly-waist deep floodwaters.

Industrial and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank announced on Aug. 20 that the government will offer up to 100,000 Turkish Liras (approximately $17,400) with zero interest rate to Eminönü shop owners affected by the flooding.

“With the instruction of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we are giving up to 100,000 liras in a one year nonrecourse loan with a zero interest rate to the Eminönü shop owners within the context KOSGEB’s [Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization of Turkey] Emergency Support Program,” Varank said on Twitter.

flood, ISTANBUL, Municipality

MOST POPULAR

  1. Eight construction sites sealed in Bodrum

    Eight construction sites sealed in Bodrum

  2. US meets with far-left terror group in Syria: Interior minister

    US meets with far-left terror group in Syria: Interior minister

  3. Operation Kıran to clear PKK from SE Turkey: Gendarmerie chief

    Operation Kıran to clear PKK from SE Turkey: Gendarmerie chief

  4. Syrian regime shouldn't play with fire: FM Çavuşoğlu

    Syrian regime shouldn't play with fire: FM Çavuşoğlu

  5. Turkish president, German chancellor speak on phone

    Turkish president, German chancellor speak on phone
Recommended
Turkey extends deadline for unregistered refugees in Istanbul

Turkey extends deadline for unregistered refugees in Istanbul
Turkey-EU should overcome difficulties together: Turkish FM

Turkey-EU should overcome difficulties together: Turkish FM

AKP to celebrate 18th anniversary

AKP to celebrate 18th anniversary
6 killed in armed feud between families in SE Turkey

6 killed in armed feud between families in SE Turkey
Operation Kıran to clear PKK from SE Turkey: Gendarmerie chief

Operation Kıran to clear PKK from SE Turkey: Gendarmerie chief
Eight construction sites sealed in Bodrum

Eight construction sites sealed in Bodrum
WORLD Maduro says there has been contact with US officials for months

Maduro says there has been contact with US officials 'for months'

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Aug. 20 he had authorized contact with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump "for months," in an effort to repair relations with Washington.
ECONOMY Tourists’ shopping in Turkey up 70% in first 7 months

Tourists’ shopping in Turkey up 70% in first 7 months

Tourists visiting Turkey made more shopping in the first seven months of 2019, compared to the same period last year, according to a shopping tax refund firm’s Turkey branch.
SPORTS Gamers risking their healths in bid to be eSports millionaires

Gamers risking their healths in bid to be eSports millionaires

A record $33.5 million is up for grabs but professional eSports players like those competing in The International in Shanghai this week pay a physical price with deteriorating eyesight, digestive problems and wrist and hand damage.