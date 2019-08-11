Mulling snap elections means hindering fight against terror: MHP leader

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has reiterated his objection to a possible snap election and said Turkey does not need any early election.

“There is no need for early elections in Turkey. Thinking of such an election would impede the fight against terrorism, encourage the establishment of a state of terror in our south, encourage the PKK/PYD again,” he told reporters on Aug. 11.

“No need for early elections. There is a need for the continuity of a strong administrative structure that will eradicate terrorism and solve social-economic problems. I believe that these developments will happen in the coming days,” the MHP leader said.

The government has entered the “process of reform-making over the determined position of the presidential government system which will solve the social and economic problems of Turkey,” he stated.

Bahçeli said he believed that these works for structural reforms, such as judicial reforms and parliament internal regulations, will accelerate after Eid al-Adha.

Bahçeli said he is optimistic that Turkey will resume the process for its “2023 vision.”