Mulling snap elections means hindering fight against terror: MHP leader

  • August 11 2019 15:58:41

Mulling snap elections means hindering fight against terror: MHP leader

ANKARA
Mulling snap elections means hindering fight against terror: MHP leader

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has reiterated his objection to a possible snap election and said Turkey does not need any early election.

“There is no need for early elections in Turkey. Thinking of such an election would impede the fight against terrorism, encourage the establishment of a state of terror in our south, encourage the PKK/PYD again,” he told reporters on Aug. 11.

“No need for early elections. There is a need for the continuity of a strong administrative structure that will eradicate terrorism and solve social-economic problems. I believe that these developments will happen in the coming days,” the MHP leader said.

The government has entered the “process of reform-making over the determined position of the presidential government system which will solve the social and economic problems of Turkey,” he stated.

Bahçeli said he believed that these works for structural reforms, such as judicial reforms and parliament internal regulations, will accelerate after Eid al-Adha.

Bahçeli said he is optimistic that Turkey will resume the process for its “2023 vision.”

Bahçeli, MHP, Elections, Turkey

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey won't let fait accompli in Cyprus, E Med: Defense minister

    Turkey won't let fait accompli in Cyprus, E Med: Defense minister

  2. Aizanoi, the second Ephesus of Turkey

    Aizanoi, the second Ephesus of Turkey

  3. Turkey celebrates Islamic holy Feast of Sacrifice

    Turkey celebrates Islamic holy Feast of Sacrifice

  4. Mulling snap elections means hindering fight against terror: MHP leader

    Mulling snap elections means hindering fight against terror: MHP leader

  5. Erdoğan iterates vow to fight attacks against Turkey

    Erdoğan iterates vow to fight attacks against Turkey
Recommended
Expenses of war may boost human life if spent on space: Expert

Expenses of war may boost human life if spent on space: Expert
Turkey neutralizes 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkey neutralizes 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish sailors in Turkey after abducted off Nigeria

Turkish sailors in Turkey after abducted off Nigeria

Turkey condemns attack in Libya

Turkey condemns attack in Libya
Turkey wont let fait accompli in Cyprus, E Med: Defense minister

Turkey won't let fait accompli in Cyprus, E Med: Defense minister
Turkey celebrates Islamic holy Feast of Sacrifice

Turkey celebrates Islamic holy Feast of Sacrifice
WORLD Pilgrims pelt devil with stones as final Hajj ritual

Pilgrims pelt 'devil' with stones as final Hajj ritual

More than two million Muslims on Aug. 11 threw stones at a symbolic representation of the devil as part of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.           
ECONOMY Huawei launches first product with own operating system

Huawei launches first product with own operating system

Chinese telecom giant Huawei, which has been caught in the crossfires of the Washington-Beijing trade war, has unveiled a new smart television, the first product to use its own operating system.
SPORTS Danish defender Zanka joins Fenerbahçe

Danish defender Zanka joins Fenerbahçe

Turkey's Fenerbahçe signed Huddersfield Town's Danish defender Mathias Jorgensen, commonly known as Zanka, on Aug. 10.   