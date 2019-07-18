Mulberry molasses from the tree to the kitchen

  • July 18 2019 12:55:51

Mulberry molasses from the tree to the kitchen

BİNGÖL
Mulberry molasses from the tree to the kitchen

The production of highly nutritious mulberry molasses has begun for the villagers of Aktoprak who wake up early each morning in Turkey’s eastern province of Bingöl to gather mulberries.

To make the sweet nectar, villagers stretch large cloths under mulberry trees to prevent their fruit from hitting the ground when they fall off the branch. The berries are then washed and boiled in large boilers on wood fires and are left to cool on trays.

Some 30 kilograms of molasses (66 pounds) can be produced from 150 kilograms (331 pounds) of mulberries, villager Nihat Dursun told Anadolu Agency on July 17.

“The molasses are best when the mulberries are boiled within half an hour after harvest without waiting, or else it will turn sour,” Dursun said.

“Mulberry molasses are beneficial for stomach and intestinal diseases and also cure anemia,” he added.

Villagers boil the mulberries for an hour at least. After draining, they put it under the sun for drying.

But if the mulberries are boiled for too long, all the health benefits could be lost, according to remarks by the locals.

“For high-quality molasses, the boiling time is a crucial factor,” said Hüsna Dursun.

When it reaches a certain degree of thickness, which locals recognize from their experience of many years, they put it on trays for sun drying. It is ready for the table after the second draining.

Application to the patent institute

The provincial Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry is working to make mulberry molasses a symbol of the province.

The molasses are produced under completely natural conditions, and the resulting product is examined extensively, Provincial Director of Agriculture and Forestry Burhan Bahadır said.

Bahadır underlined that provincial officials would then apply to the Turkish Patent Institute for the registration of the mulberry molasses as an official geographical indication, adding that this would increase the value of the molasses products and have a positive impact on the economy for the region and the country.

Turkey, mulberry, molasses, patent

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, US discuss ousting from F-35 program

    Turkey, US discuss ousting from F-35 program

  2. US releases former Turkish banking executive

    US releases former Turkish banking executive

  3. Turkish Cypriot FM suggests status change for ghost town Varosha

    Turkish Cypriot FM suggests status change for ghost town Varosha

  4. EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

    EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
US releases former Turkish banking executive

US releases former Turkish banking executive

Capacity of prisons to exceed 300,000

Capacity of prisons to exceed 300,000
New agency to move Turkey high up in tourism league: Minister

New agency to move Turkey high up in tourism league: Minister

20 Turkish Air Force officers detained over FETÖ links

20 Turkish Air Force officers detained over FETÖ links

Police receive 851 bomb calls in 2019

Police receive 851 bomb calls in 2019
Parliament supports government’s gas drilling activities in east Med Sea

Parliament supports government’s gas drilling activities in east Med Sea
Turkish military conducts airstrikes in northern Iraq

Turkish military conducts airstrikes in northern Iraq

WORLD EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

The European Commission on July 19 adopted a new set of assistance measures worth €1.41 billion (nearly $1.6 billion), ensuring EU support to refugees and host communities in Turkey.  
ECONOMY Turkeys net intl investment position improves in May

Turkey's net int'l investment position improves in May

Turkey's net international investment position (NIIP) posted better performance in May, up 12.2% versus the end of 2018, the country's Central Bank said on July 19.
SPORTS Galatasaray sign Fulham midfielder Seri

Galatasaray sign Fulham midfielder Seri

Turkey's Galatasaray signed Fulham's Ivorian midfielder Jean Michael Seri on loan late on July 18.