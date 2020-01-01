Mother of Briton jailed for alleging gang rape backs boycott of Greek Cyprus

  • January 01 2020 14:39:00

Mother of Briton jailed for alleging gang rape backs boycott of Greek Cyprus

LONDON - Reuters
Mother of Briton jailed for alleging gang rape backs boycott of Greek Cyprus

Holidaymakers should boycott Greek Cyprus after a court found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by a group of Israeli youths, the woman’s mother said.

In a case that Britain’s foreign ministry said raised serious concerns, a district court ruled on Tuesday that the woman, aged 19 at the time, had lied about being sexually abused by 12 Israeli teenagers. Sentencing has been set for Jan. 7.

The woman, who has not been identified by media, was arrested after police said she had withdrawn an accusation that the teenagers had raped her in a hotel room at the holiday resort of Ayia Napa in July.

The woman maintained that she had recanted her accusation only under duress from police, during persistent questioning without a lawyer present. Prosecutors and the court dismissed that justification.

The case has attracted widespread media coverage in Britain, which accounted for a third of the 3.9 million tourists who visited Greek Cyprus in 2018. The woman faces a jail sentence of up to one year. Her lawyers have said she intends to appeal the verdict. 

Speaking to BBC radio, the woman’s mother said she supported calls on social media for British holidaymakers to avoid the island.

“My personal view is that’s a good thing to do,” she said.

“The place isn’t safe - it is absolutely not safe. And if you go and report something that’s happened to you, you’re either laughed at, as far as I can tell, or, in the worst case, something like what’s happened to my daughter may happen.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Heavy snowfall hits Turkey, Istanbul expects storm

    Heavy snowfall hits Turkey, Istanbul expects storm

  2. Istanbul mayor submits petition against mega Kanal Istanbul project

    Istanbul mayor submits petition against mega Kanal Istanbul project

  3. New Year fireworks, smoke and tear gas as decade begins with a bang

    New Year fireworks, smoke and tear gas as decade begins with a bang

  4. Turkey hopes to resolve Libya row with Russia through dialogue

    Turkey hopes to resolve Libya row with Russia through dialogue

  5. Istanbul welcomes New Year amid fireworks display

    Istanbul welcomes New Year amid fireworks display
Recommended
Iraqi paramilitary groups tell supporters to withdraw from US Embassy perimeter

Iraqi paramilitary groups tell supporters to withdraw from US Embassy perimeter
US sending more troops to Iraq to protect embassy

US sending more troops to Iraq to protect embassy
Disgruntled Pope Francis pulls himself free from womans grasp

Disgruntled Pope Francis pulls himself free from woman's grasp
New Year fireworks, smoke and tear gas as decade begins with a bang

New Year fireworks, smoke and tear gas as decade begins with a bang
Sydney kicks off New Years Eve celebrations with fireworks display

Sydney kicks off New Year's Eve celebrations with fireworks display
Tripoli repulses attack by Haftar forces in Libya

Tripoli repulses attack by Haftar forces in Libya
WORLD Iraqi paramilitary groups tell supporters to withdraw from US Embassy perimeter

Iraqi paramilitary groups tell supporters to withdraw from US Embassy perimeter

Paramilitary groups who have been protesting against U.S. airstrikes in Iraq told their supporters to withdraw from the perimeter of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Jan. 1.
ECONOMY Treasury to repay $13 billion debt in first quarter

Treasury to repay $13 billion debt in first quarter

Turkey’s Treasury will redeem a total of 80 billion Turkish Liras (around $13.4 billion) of domestic debt in January, February and March.

SPORTS Harden returns to lead Rockets over Nuggets: 130-104

Harden returns to lead Rockets over Nuggets: 130-104

James Harden scored 35 points and Russell Westbrook finished with 28 as the Houston Rockets cooled off the Denver Nuggets with a 130-104 win.