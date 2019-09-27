Russia in talks with Turkey on possible Su35 fighter jet sale: Official

  • September 27 2019 15:01:00

Russia in talks with Turkey on possible Su35 fighter jet sale: Official

MOSCOW
Russia in talks with Turkey on possible Su35 fighter jet sale: Official

Russia and Turkey are holding talks about the possible sale of Russian-made Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets to Turkey, but it is too early to talk about a concrete deal, RIA news agency cited a senior Russian official as saying on Sept. 27.

A Russian Su-35 fighter jet was in Istanbul during the Sept. 17-22 week, where it took part in the Teknofest Istanbul Aerospace and Technology Festival. According to Russian media, the fighter jet made its way to Turkey independently, landing at the closed Atatürk Aiport, where the airshow was held.

In August, after a visit to an air show in Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan confirmed that Turkey may opt to buy a Russian fighter for its air force in place of the F-35.

On Aug. 27, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told reporters that Turkey shows a genuine interest in Russian military equipment, namely, Su-35 fighter jets.

“We have shown all our equipment at face value, the choice is theirs, they have shown a genuine interest,” he said in response to a question on whether Turkey is interested in Russian military equipment.

Turkey has been at odds with the United States over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems, which Washington says are not compatible with NATO defenses and poses a threat to Lockheed Martin’s F-35 ‘stealth’ fighter jets.

The United States has also expelled Turkey from the F-35 program.

Turkey, however, says that the S-400 missile systems would not be integrated into NATO systems and thereby would not pose a threat to the alliance. It has refused to step back from the deal.

s400,

MOST POPULAR

  1. 473 buildings in Istanbul damaged slightly due to quake: Vice president

    473 buildings in Istanbul damaged slightly due to quake: Vice president

  2. Immediate precautions needed for quake prep: Experts

    Immediate precautions needed for quake prep: Experts

  3. Turkish jets fly over Syria for a reason, says Erdoğan

    Turkish jets fly over Syria for a reason, says Erdoğan

  4. 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkish metropolis Istanbul

    5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkish metropolis Istanbul

  5. Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars

    Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars
Recommended
Turkish dentists give Kenyans back their smiles

Turkish dentists give Kenyans back their smiles

Turkish jets fly over Syria for a reason, says Erdoğan

Turkish jets fly over Syria for a reason, says Erdoğan
Turkish FM holds meetings in New York

Turkish FM holds meetings in New York
Turkey, Pakistan, Malaysia unite to fight Islamophobia

Turkey, Pakistan, Malaysia unite to fight Islamophobia

Ruling AKP receives US ambassador

Ruling AKP receives US ambassador

Erdoğan urges caution over blaming Iran for Saudi attack

Erdoğan urges caution over blaming Iran for Saudi attack

WORLD US offered to remove all sanctions on Iran in exchange for talks: Rouhani

US offered to remove all sanctions on Iran in exchange for talks: Rouhani

The United States offered to remove all sanctions on Iran in exchange for talks, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sept. 27 upon returning to Tehran from the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to his official website.
ECONOMY Economic confidence at 86 in September

Economic confidence at 86 in September

Turkey's economic confidence index stood at 86 in September on a monthly basis, an official data revealed on Sept. 27.
SPORTS Spurs and Chelsea seek home comforts as top two threaten to pull away

Spurs and Chelsea seek home comforts as top two threaten to pull away

Liverpool and Manchester City are again threatening to streak clear in the Premier League title race with their main challengers looking ill-equipped to keep up.