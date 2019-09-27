Russia in talks with Turkey on possible Su35 fighter jet sale: Official

MOSCOW

Russia and Turkey are holding talks about the possible sale of Russian-made Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets to Turkey, but it is too early to talk about a concrete deal, RIA news agency cited a senior Russian official as saying on Sept. 27.

A Russian Su-35 fighter jet was in Istanbul during the Sept. 17-22 week, where it took part in the Teknofest Istanbul Aerospace and Technology Festival. According to Russian media, the fighter jet made its way to Turkey independently, landing at the closed Atatürk Aiport, where the airshow was held.

In August, after a visit to an air show in Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan confirmed that Turkey may opt to buy a Russian fighter for its air force in place of the F-35.

On Aug. 27, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told reporters that Turkey shows a genuine interest in Russian military equipment, namely, Su-35 fighter jets.

“We have shown all our equipment at face value, the choice is theirs, they have shown a genuine interest,” he said in response to a question on whether Turkey is interested in Russian military equipment.

Turkey has been at odds with the United States over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems, which Washington says are not compatible with NATO defenses and poses a threat to Lockheed Martin’s F-35 ‘stealth’ fighter jets.

The United States has also expelled Turkey from the F-35 program.

Turkey, however, says that the S-400 missile systems would not be integrated into NATO systems and thereby would not pose a threat to the alliance. It has refused to step back from the deal.