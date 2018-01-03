More than half of Bank Asya shareholders detained in Turkey

  • January 03 2018 11:08:43

More than half of Bank Asya shareholders detained in Turkey

ISTANBUL
More than half of Bank Asya shareholders detained in Turkey

Of the 68 shareholders of former Bank Asya, 49 were detained in an Istanbul-based operation carried out in nine cities in Turkey on Jan. 3.

Turkish authorities have issued detention warrants for all 68 shareholders of Bank Asya in an operation targeting the network of Fethullah Gülen - the U.S.-based Islamic preacher widely believed to have orchestrated the 2016 coup attempt.

Law enforcement officials also determined that two of the shareholders sought with detention warrants were abroad.

The Turkish state seized Bank Asya in 2015 over its links with the Gülen movement.

Bank Asya, FETÖ, Fethullah Gülen, operation, police, detained

MOST POPULAR

  1. A British spy among Kurds in Iraq

    A British spy among Kurds in Iraq

  2. İYİ Party leader Akşener claims civilians receiving weapons training in camps in Turkey

    İYİ Party leader Akşener claims civilians receiving weapons training in camps in Turkey

  3. Erdoğan warns AKP mayors to remain active ahead of 2019 local elections

    Erdoğan warns AKP mayors to remain active ahead of 2019 local elections

  4. Rouhani tells Erdoğan he hopes protests will end ‘in a few days’

    Rouhani tells Erdoğan he hopes protests will end ‘in a few days’

  5. Turkish banker loses second bid for mistrial in US sanctions case

    Turkish banker loses second bid for mistrial in US sanctions case
Recommended
Officers seize over 80 kilograms of hashish in Ankara

Officers seize over 80 kilograms of hashish in Ankara
Istanbul’s Beşiktaş-Adalar winter ferry line canceled, other services reduced

Istanbul’s Beşiktaş-Adalar winter ferry line canceled, other services reduced
Turkish Airlines apologizes to passengers over internet interruption for former PM Yılmaz

Turkish Airlines apologizes to passengers over internet interruption for former PM Yılmaz

Migrant deaths in Aegean down 85 percent in 2017: Turkish Coast Guard

Migrant deaths in Aegean down 85 percent in 2017: Turkish Coast Guard
Tender held for construction in natural park in Turkey’s Bolu cancelled, mayor says

Tender held for construction in natural park in Turkey’s Bolu cancelled, mayor says 
Nearly 1,500 ISIL suspects detained in Istanbul in 2017

Nearly 1,500 ISIL suspects detained in Istanbul in 2017
WORLD Huge pro-regime rallies in Iran

Huge pro-regime rallies in Iran

Tens of thousands gathered across Iran Jan. 3 in a massive show of strength for the country’s Islamic rulers after days of deadly unrest, with state television showing vast crowds marching through several cities.
ECONOMY Turkey aims for $170 bln exports in 2018 after hitting $157 bln in 2017: Economic minister

Turkey aims for $170 bln exports in 2018 after hitting $157 bln in 2017: Economic minister

Turkey is aiming to hit $170 billion of exports in 2018 after reaching $157.1 billion in 2017, a top official has announced.

SPORTS Thomas scores 17 points in debut for Cavaliers

Thomas scores 17 points in debut for Cavaliers

LeBron James dropped in 24 points and two-time all-star Isaiah Thomas made his Cleveland debut as the Cavaliers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 127-110 on Jan. 2 night.