More than half of Bank Asya shareholders detained in Turkey

ISTANBUL

Of the 68 shareholders of former Bank Asya, 49 were detained in an Istanbul-based operation carried out in nine cities in Turkey on Jan. 3.

Turkish authorities have issued detention warrants for all 68 shareholders of Bank Asya in an operation targeting the network of Fethullah Gülen - the U.S.-based Islamic preacher widely believed to have orchestrated the 2016 coup attempt.

Law enforcement officials also determined that two of the shareholders sought with detention warrants were abroad.

The Turkish state seized Bank Asya in 2015 over its links with the Gülen movement.