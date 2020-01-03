More than 647 kg of marijuana seized in SE Turkey

DİYARBAKIR/BİNGÖL-Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces seized 647 kilograms (1,426 pounds) of marijuana during nationwide operations, authorities said.

The gendarmes in southeastern Diyarbakır province seized 515 kg (1,135 lbs) of marijuana, according to the local governor's office.

Security forces seized weapons and ammunition and destroyed winter bunkers used by YPG/PKK terrorists in southeastern Turkey.

Separately, security forces seized 132 kg (291 Ibs) of marijuana in eastern Bingöl province in a sniffer dog-aided operation.

During raids at various houses in the central Eskişehir province, police confiscated a small amount of marijuana and arrested three suspects.

Also, five drug smugglers were detained in southeastern Adıyaman province.