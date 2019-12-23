More than 100 illegal buildings in Black Sea region’s Uzungöl to be demolished

  • December 23 2019 10:56:00

More than 100 illegal buildings in Black Sea region’s Uzungöl to be demolished

ISTANBUL-Demirören News Agency
More than 100 illegal buildings in Black Sea region’s Uzungöl to be demolished

A decision was taken to demolish 95 of 112 illegal buildings and to rasp 17 of them in Uzungöl, one of the most popular touristic spots of the Black Sea region in the Çaykara district of Trabzon province.

Municipal teams moved to Çaykara early on Dec. 23 in order to implement the decision to demolish illegal structures.

After learning that the teams were on their way, the owners of the illegal building structures closed the Trabzon–Çaykara road to transportation by forming a roadblock with their cars.

Police dispersed the crowds who denied them access to the district and many people were detained.

After the tension at night, the demolishing process began in the early hours of the morning the day after.

While security forces have taken tight security measures in the environment, no one is allowed into the destruction areas.

“We were expecting a new review delegation from Ankara, but we had a bad surprise waiting for them,” Murat Akyüz, vice president of Uzungöl Tourism Association, said in a statement.

“May Allah help us. A new zoning arrangement should be made for Uzungöl,” he said.

“This is not right. Demolitions must be stopped,” he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s first-generation submarine Piri Reis hits the seas

    Turkey’s first-generation submarine Piri Reis hits the seas

  2. Turkey ‘not obliged to US or any other’

    Turkey ‘not obliged to US or any other’

  3. Must Turkey always stand alone in the world?: Op-ed

    Must Turkey always stand alone in the world?: Op-ed

  4. Netflix courts controversy with Middle East thriller 'Messiah'

    Netflix courts controversy with Middle East thriller 'Messiah'

  5. Farmers alarmed as Gölbaşı Dam Lake in Turkey’s Bursa dries up

    Farmers alarmed as Gölbaşı Dam Lake in Turkey’s Bursa dries up
Recommended
4 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

4 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces
Over 3,000 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Over 3,000 irregular migrants held in Turkey
80,000 Syrian migrants marching to Turkey, says Erdoğan

80,000 Syrian migrants marching to Turkey, says Erdoğan
Turkey ‘not obliged to US or any other’

Turkey ‘not obliged to US or any other’
Turkey’s first-generation submarine Piri Reis hits the seas

Turkey’s first-generation submarine Piri Reis hits the seas
South America native coypu floating in Edirne rivers

South America native coypu floating in Edirne rivers
WORLD Death toll from New Zealand volcano eruption rises to 19

Death toll from New Zealand volcano eruption rises to 19

The death toll from a volcanic eruption in New Zealand earlier this month has risen to 19 after police said on Dec. 23 another person died at an Auckland hospital overnight.

ECONOMY Turkey’s service exports run surplus of $28 bln in 10 months

Turkey’s service exports run surplus of $28 bln in 10 months

Turkey’s services sector exports ran a surplus of $28 billion in the first 10 months of this year with a 22 percent increase compared with the same term last year, the country’s trade minister has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe downs Beşiktaş in crucial Istanbul derby: 3-1

Fenerbahçe downs Beşiktaş in crucial Istanbul derby: 3-1

Fenerbahçe beat Beşiktaş 3-1 in an Istanbul derby match on Dec. 22 to cling to the title race in Süper Lig led by Sivasspor.