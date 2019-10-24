Ministry strengthens team in fight against illegal constructions

  • October 24 2019 15:12:00

Ministry strengthens team in fight against illegal constructions

BİNGÖL
Ministry strengthens team in fight against illegal constructions

The Environment and Urban Ministry has employed 1,100 construction controllers – in addition to the existing 1,000 personnel – in order to fight against unregistered constructions across the country.

“We are increasing this number [the number of construction controllers across the country] to 2,100. Our new construction controllers will get a training this week in [the Mediterranean province of] Antalya and then will be assigned to their duties,” Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said during a meeting on Oct. 23 in the eastern province of Bingöl.

Some 100 of the construction controllers will be on duty in Istanbul, Kurum said. “They will be assigned to wherever there is an illegal construction, in cities, highlands, natural protected areas, etc. They will determine the structures which are against the laws and zoning regulations. And we [as the ministry] will undertake the demolition process with determination,” he said.

“Wherever it is in our country, we will not allow an illegal construction to take place in our country. I would like to indicate that even if the [construction] permission came from a mayor, the necessary criminal action will be taken. We have to protect these cities and hand them down to the next generations,” the minister said.

Last month, Kurum said about 21,000 unlicensed constructions were detected across Turkey, and 8,000 of them were located along the coastline, including 3,260 in the Aegean province of Muğla. He made these comments on Sept. 28 while taking a field analysis in the resort town of Bodrum and observing the demolition process of some of the illegal constructions.

“We had [previously] said that if the violation [of zoning regulations] is not removed [from the relevant construction sites], we would have, through the governor’s office, taken the demolishment ourselves. At the end of the legal processes, the [construction] firms initiated processes to remove the discrepancies [illegal constructions]. Within this process, we have continued our inspections, and as of today there are 19 projects in violation of zoning regulations that consist of 2,100 independent sections and 11 hotel units,” Kurum had told reporters.

Environment and Urbanization Ministry,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates

    Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates

  2. Greece does not let Turkey restore ‘even a single fountain’: Academic

    Greece does not let Turkey restore ‘even a single fountain’: Academic

  3. Erdoğan slams EU for policy against Turkey

    Erdoğan slams EU for policy against Turkey

  4. Simit enters Oxford English dictionary

    Simit enters Oxford English dictionary

  5. Has the Turkish operation succeeded?

    Has the Turkish operation succeeded?
Recommended
Erdoğan slams EU for policy against Turkey

Erdoğan slams EU for policy against Turkey
Turkey rejects EP decision over Turkish operation into Syria

Turkey rejects EP decision over Turkish operation into Syria
First package of judicial reforms published in official gazette

First package of judicial reforms published in official gazette
Turkey nears its strategic goals through Sochi deal: AKP spokesperson

Turkey nears its strategic goals through Sochi deal: AKP spokesperson
Turkey destroys 40 mines, 227 explosives in northern Syria

Turkey destroys 40 mines, 227 explosives in northern Syria
Over 90,000 irregular migrants held in northwest Turkey

Over 90,000 irregular migrants held in northwest Turkey
WORLD NATO-Turkey partnership needs to be strengthened: US defense chief

NATO-Turkey partnership needs to be strengthened: US defense chief

U.S. defense secretary on Oct. 24 called for strengthening NATO's partnership with Turkey.
ECONOMY Government plans change in tax regime

Government plans change in tax regime

Turkey’s government aims for higher revenues by making changes into the existing tax regime
SPORTS NBA: Brooklyn Nets lose despite Irvings efforts

NBA: Brooklyn Nets lose despite Irving's efforts

Minnesota Timberwolves defeats Brooklyn Nets 127-126 in overtime