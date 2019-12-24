Municipality must be part of Kanal Istanbul, minister says

  • December 24 2019 15:33:00

Municipality must be part of Kanal Istanbul, minister says

ISTANBUL
Municipality must be part of Kanal Istanbul, minister says

Turkey’s Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum has refuted recent claims about people, especially foreigners from oil-rich Arab countries, buying land from the Kanal Istanbul area, also saying that the Istanbul Municipality should also be part of the project.

He said in a speech at the Smart Cities Action Plan meeting on Dec. 24 that the ministry has worked jointly with the Istanbul Municipality during the environmental impact assessment (EIA) of the project.

Known as the “crazy project,” Kanal Istanbul, a plan to connect the Marmara Sea and the Black Sea with a Bosphorus-like artificial canal in the north of the megacity, has been on the government’s agenda since 2011.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu has been a vocal opponent of the project. He has repeatedly said carrying out such a project will be “death” for Istanbul.

İmamoğlu on Dec. 23 announced that the municipality is withdrawing from taking part in the protocol. The mayor’s remarks came after the ministry announced the final approval of the EIA.

During his speech, Kurum said İmamoğlu has no authority to do so.

“You can’t back out from a protocol with a city council decision. If you do so, then you will undertake all legal and material responsibilities. Being a mayor means providing service for the citizens. We should take a look at which projects [İmamoğlu] carried out during six months,” Kurum said.

The ministry gave the EIA approval in a report submitted over a year after the EIA and survey work were finished in August 2018.

The report will be presented to the public for 10 days at the ministry and the Istanbul Provincial Environment and Urbanization Directorate for public comment.
He also ruled out claims over land purchases around the project area.

“We have never allowed any land rent neither on the route of Kanal Istanbul or any other project we previously did. We neither collected land as the state, nor allowed anyone to collect the land. Therefore, no such thing is in question in this project,” Kurum said.

“We did not let any land rate on the route of Kanal Istanbul. It is out of the question for a citizen, an individual or a company to collect land,” he said.

Kurum also said that current property owners in the Kanal Istanbul area will get their due.

“The plan will pass from the city council, and implementations will be carried out in the context of that plan,” he said.

“Thus, we have never done nor will ever do any project that our citizens do not want,” he added. The dispute on a suspected rentier system in the Kanal Istanbul project commenced when it was revealed that Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the mother of Qatar’s emir, purchased land from the area of the planned canal.


Canal Istanbul, Erdoğan,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Top Turkish, Greek diplomats talk by phone

    Top Turkish, Greek diplomats talk by phone

  2. Trump administration against Turkey sanctions: Report

    Trump administration against Turkey sanctions: Report

  3. Must Turkey always stand alone in the world?: Op-ed

    Must Turkey always stand alone in the world?: Op-ed

  4. Azerbaijan slams delay in Turkey’s EU membership

    Azerbaijan slams delay in Turkey’s EU membership

  5. Turkey’s first-generation submarine Piri Reis hits the seas

    Turkey’s first-generation submarine Piri Reis hits the seas
Recommended
CHP slams gov’t over Syria policy

CHP slams gov’t over Syria policy
Ruling AKP says Turkey cannot handle new migrant wave from Syria’s Idlib

Ruling AKP says Turkey cannot handle new migrant wave from Syria’s Idlib
Turkey, UK discuss bilateral, regional issues

Turkey, UK discuss bilateral, regional issues
Russian, Turkish diplomats discuss Libyan crisis

Russian, Turkish diplomats discuss Libyan crisis

Turkish Cyprus FM suggests cooperation instead of federation

Turkish Cyprus FM suggests cooperation instead of federation
Detention warrants out for 84 FETÖ-linked suspects

Detention warrants out for 84 FETÖ-linked suspects
WORLD Syrian regime, allies capture 35 residential areas in Idlib

Syrian regime, allies capture 35 residential areas in Idlib

Syria’s Bashar al-Assad regime backed by Russia and Iran has captured 35 residential areas in the past four days in the northwestern Idlib province, which has been designated a de-escalation zone.
ECONOMY Turkey projected to have 2.5 mln electric cars by 2030

Turkey projected to have 2.5 mln electric cars by 2030

The popularity of electric vehicles in Turkey, along with the world, continues to trend upwards, as the country is projected to have some 2.5 million electric cars in 2030.
SPORTS Show goes on: Anadolu Efes beat TOFAŞ to remain top of Süper Lig

Show goes on: Anadolu Efes beat TOFAŞ to remain top of Süper Lig

Anadolu Efes defeated TOFAS 83-72 on Dec. 23 at away in the ING Basketball Süper Lig.