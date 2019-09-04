Mining history begins in SE Turkey: Expert

Mining history begins in SE Turkey: Expert

DİYARBAKIR-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's southeastern province of Diyarbakır, home to ancient civilizations, offers an insight into history with archeological excavations. 

Çayönü Hill is a neolithic settlement in the northern Ergani district, where residents transformed their lives from nomadic to settled.

The settlement, which shed light on the history of civilization in addition to regional history with its 10,000-year background, arises interest for travelers by offering a rich cultural and historical experience.

Archaeological excavations on the site started in 1964 but was suspended in 1991 for security reasons.

Excavation restated four years ago after a 24-year break and this year a team of 29 have been carrying out activities in the region.

"The mining history begins with Çayönü" Aslı Erim Özdoğan, head of the archeology department at 18 Mart Canakkale University told Anadolu Agency.

Özdoğan said it is the first time in the region that pieces of copper beads and jewelry were achieved through heating copper.

Referring to the pre-existing discovery of house-like tombs, she said there are skulls and bones of 400 people in the “Skull Building.”

"We also observe different tomb structures in this house,” she added, highlighting that these structures give great information about local people.

She stressed that the average life of local people in the Neolithic age was 35, according to remains.

Noting that the excavation is financed by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, she said it is the aim to turn the site into an open air museum.

