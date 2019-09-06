Minibus carrying migrants overturns, kills 2

  • September 06 2019 11:20:02

AĞRI-Anadolu Agency
At least two people were killed and 30 others injured on Sept. 6 when a bus carrying irregular migrants overturned in Turkey's
eastern province of Ağrı, security sources said.

The minibus was traveling on a road connecting Ağrı to Van province when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle fell into a ditch, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to media.

The injured people rushed to the nearby hospitals, however, two of them succumbed to their wounds.

