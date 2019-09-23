MHP leader Bahçeli discharged from hospital

  • September 23 2019 15:06:00

MHP leader Bahçeli discharged from hospital

ANKARA
MHP leader Bahçeli discharged from hospital

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli was discharged from an Ankara hospital on Sept. 23 after being admitted for fever caused by a respiratory infection.

“I visited Mr. Devlet Bahçeli. He will be discharged in a little while. There is no situation that requires him to stay in hospital. His treatment will continue at home,” said Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

“I can conveniently say that there is no serious condition. [He has a] respiratory infection but nothing serious,” he added.

Bahçeli on Sept. 23 was hospitalized in the capital Ankara, with questions lingering over the reasons why.

While some social media accounts claimed that Bahçeli was having a cardiovascular problem or cerebral hemorrhage, Semih Yalçın, deputy leader of the MHP, made the first statement, saying his condition is “great and perfect.”

“In the early hours of [Sept. 23], our chairman reported to the hospital with a complaint of nausea. His medical examinations are ongoing. He has no problems like a cerebral bleeding or a cardiac disease,” Yalçın told reporters in front of the hospital.

“[Bahçeli] is conscious and can talk. He is resting. There is no problem,” he said.

In the meantime, the MHP leader’s principal clerk announced that Bahçeli was hospitalized due to a fever caused by a respiratory infection.

“The MHP leader … has been brought under control as he was hospitalized due to febricity caused by an upper respiratory infection,” Murat Çeliker, MHP’s principal clerk, said on Twitter on Sept. 23.

“His condition is quite well, and he is conveying his love to our community,” Çeliker’s statement read.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish, US presidents discuss bilateral relations

    Turkish, US presidents discuss bilateral relations

  2. US Senator Graham says he is trying to get Turkey back in F-35 fold

    US Senator Graham says he is trying to get Turkey back in F-35 fold

  3. Turkey, Qatar discuss ways to enhance defense ties

    Turkey, Qatar discuss ways to enhance defense ties

  4. Gov’t vows to protect firms from Thomas Cook collapse

    Gov’t vows to protect firms from Thomas Cook collapse

  5. Gov’t will eventually ‘have to’ go to early polls, main opposition CHP leader says

    Gov’t will eventually ‘have to’ go to early polls, main opposition CHP leader says
Recommended
Ruling AKP shares new judicial reform package with opposition

Ruling AKP shares new judicial reform package with opposition
Turkish air forces fly over Syria in anti-ISIL campaign

Turkish air forces fly over Syria in anti-ISIL campaign
Gov’t will eventually ‘have to’ go to early polls, main opposition CHP leader says

Gov’t will eventually ‘have to’ go to early polls, main opposition CHP leader says
Antalya congress to bring together vets, cat lovers

Antalya congress to bring together vets, cat lovers
Fancy Women Bike Ride spreads to 85 cities, towns

Fancy Women Bike Ride spreads to 85 cities, towns
US Senator Graham says he is trying to get Turkey back in F-35 fold

US Senator Graham says he is trying to get Turkey back in F-35 fold
WORLD UN chief announces creation of Syria constitutional committee

UN chief announces creation of Syria constitutional committee

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Sept. 23 the formation of a body to write a new constitution for Syria following more than eight years of war devastated the country and its population.
ECONOMY Istanbul home to richest households

Istanbul home to richest households

Istanbul last year was the region with the highest annual average household disposable income with 34,912 Turkish Liras (around $6,100), data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) showed on Sept. 23.

SPORTS Turkey wins 4 medals in Chile karate tournament

Turkey wins 4 medals in Chile karate tournament

Turkey won three gold and one bronze medals on the last day of the world-class karate tournament in Chile's capital Santiago.