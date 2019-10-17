Merkel says more work needed on customs for Brexit deal, which is possible

  • October 17 2019 11:12:09

Merkel says more work needed on customs for Brexit deal, which is possible

BERLIN-Reuters
Merkel says more work needed on customs for Brexit deal, which is possible

Solutions still need to be found for customs arrangements in Northern Ireland to clinch a Brexit deal and European Union leaders could yet meet again if they do not reach an agreement at this week's summit, Germany's Angela Merkel said on Oct. 17.

The German chancellor said the British government had shown "a readiness to negotiate with very concrete proposals".

"There has been movement in recent days, significant movement ... so we are on a better path than before but, today I must say very clearly, we have not reached the goal yet," Merkel told Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's last-ditch attempt to clinch a Brexit deal was thrown into disarray just hours before an EU summit on Thursday when the Northern Irish party he needs to help ratify any agreement refused to support it.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Merkel said there had been many times in the recent past where a solution seemed to have been almost reached before things broke down, adding that she could not therefore say how the EU summit would end this week.

"We do not yet have an agreement on all the questions related to customs. We need practical, realistic solutions on how the new customs controls in Northern Ireland should concretely be implemented," she said.

"An agreement on an orderly departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union remains possible," she told lawmakers, adding to loud applause: "I can say that we will not allow hate and violence to flare up on the island of Ireland again."

"We will negotiate until the last second," she said.

"If necessary, we can meet again for an extraordinary (European) Council. But let's see what happens here. Even if we are well prepared for a disorderly exit, an orderly Brexit is of course in everyone's interests."

U.K.,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Operation in Syria clear response to Trump’s letter to Erdoğan: Source

    Operation in Syria clear response to Trump’s letter to Erdoğan: Source

  2. Erdoğan, Putin to meet in Russia's Sochi

    Erdoğan, Putin to meet in Russia's Sochi

  3. Turkish howitzers hit terror targets in Ras al-Ain in eighth day of Syria op

    Turkish howitzers hit terror targets in Ras al-Ain in eighth day of Syria op

  4. Time to be realistic in Syria policy

    Time to be realistic in Syria policy

  5. Couple hitchhikes with their cat

    Couple hitchhikes with their cat
Recommended
UK, EU reach outline Brexit deal; still needs ratification

UK, EU reach outline Brexit deal; still needs ratification
Sudan declares permanent ceasefire as peace talks hit snag

Sudan declares 'permanent ceasefire' as peace talks hit snag
Catalan regional leader says violent protest must stop

Catalan regional leader says violent protest must stop
Law firm sues Netflix over film based on scandal

Law firm sues Netflix over film based on scandal
Moroccan king pardons journalist in abortion case

Moroccan king pardons journalist in abortion case
Christian Dior criticized over China map, apologizes, upholds one China

Christian Dior criticized over China map, apologizes, upholds 'one China'
WORLD UK, EU reach outline Brexit deal; still needs ratification

UK, EU reach outline Brexit deal; still needs ratification

Britain and the European Union said on Oct. 17 that they have struck an outline Brexit deal after days of intense see-saw negotiations - though it must still be formally approved by the bloc and ratified by the European and U.K. Parliaments.
ECONOMY 2020 budget in line with growth, inflation targets

2020 budget in line with growth, inflation targets

A draft budget for 2020 has been prepared in line with the 5 percent economic growth and 8.5 percent inflation targets set out in the government’s New Economy Program, Naci Ağbal, the head of the Strategy and Budget Directorate, has said.
SPORTS Galatasaray takes on Sivas to heal wounds

Galatasaray takes on Sivas to heal wounds

The Turkish Süper Lig’s second-place Sivasspor visits Galatasaray in the opening game of the match week eight on Oct. 18.