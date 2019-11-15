Merkel, Macron slammed for silence on Khashoggi

  • November 15 2019 10:31:14

BERLIN-Anadolu Agency
UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard on Nov. 14 sharply criticized German and French leaders for their “cowardly” silence on the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“This incident [Khashoggi's murder] has demonstrated us the cowardice of the international community,” Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, told internet portal Business Insider.

She criticized the world leaders for not distancing from Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman, but continuing ties with him.

“When Donald Trump does this, it's one thing. But it's unacceptable that European leaders such as Angela Merkel or Emmanuel Macron also joined this travesty,” she said.

Callamard criticized Merkel and Macron for attending a family photo with bin Salman during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan last June.

“Merkel and Macron should have demonstrated courage and moral character, and not take part in a family photo with bin Salman,” she stressed.

A Saudi hit squad killed and dismembered Khashoggi in the Saudi Arabia's Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on Oct. 2, 2018. His body was never recovered.

In a report in May, Callamard had concluded it was a "deliberate, premeditated execution," and called for Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman to be investigated. Saudi officials describe the incident as a rogue operation that did not involve the prince.

