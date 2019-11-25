Mediterranean resort aims to promote cycling tourism

  • November 25 2019 12:29:40

ANTALYA-Demirören News Agency
The local municipality in the Kemer district of the Mediterranean province of Antalya has begun to prepare routes for road and mountain bikes for different levels of difficulty.

Starting from sea level and reaching the summits of mountains, 40 different bicycle routes will be determined in Kemer, one of the most important tourism destinations of Turkey.

Kemer Mayor Necati Topaloğlu said that an effort was made for tourism that can spread over 12 months and can be sustained, noting that 29 routes have been determined so far.

“When it comes to tourism in Kemer, the sea, sand and sun come to mind. Apart from that, there is a health and sports tourism. Therefore, we determine bicycle routes. So far, we have determined 29 routes. Our friends are working on the field,” Topaloğlu said.

“We will do everything we can to make these beauties available to the public. For example, we will arrange bicycle-friendly hotels for these cyclists. So, people will be able to put their bikes there and meet their small repair needs,” he added.

Turkey’s first enduro mountain bike trail that is 27 kilometers long, Tahtalı trail also takes place in those 40 different routes.

Surrounded by the Beydağları, which runs parallel to the Mediterranean Sea, and where the sun shines 300 days a year, Kemer is visited by an average of over 1.5 million local and international tourists every year.

