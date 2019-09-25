Media, ad investments reach nearly $1B in H1

  • September 25 2019 14:54:15

Media, ad investments reach nearly $1B in H1

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Media, ad investments reach nearly $1B in H1

Media and advertisement investments in Turkey reached 5.4 billion Turkish liras ($960 million) in the first half of 2019, the director of Deloitte Turkey announced on Sept. 25.

Media investments totaled 4.33 billion Turkish liras ($770 million) while advertising investments in the period added up to 1.08 billion Turkish liras ($190 million), Alper Günaydın told a press conference in Istanbul.

Television outlets took the lion's share of the investments with 48.1%, following by digital outlets with 31%, he noted.

"During the first half, the biggest decrease was seen in press investments with 30.9%," he underlined.

He added that TV investments totaled 2.08 billion Turkish liras ($370 million) while investments in digital channels were 1.34 billion Turkish liras ($238 million).

"Investments made in digital channels rose 10.8% in the first half compared to the same period last year, while TV investments dropped 7%" he highlighted.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Peace corridor to solve Syria migrant crysis: Erdoğan to UN General Assembly

    Peace corridor to solve Syria migrant crysis: Erdoğan to UN General Assembly

  2. 4.6-magnitude earthquake triggers fear among Istanbul residents

    4.6-magnitude earthquake triggers fear among Istanbul residents

  3. IMF meeting with Turkey’s opposition stirs debate

    IMF meeting with Turkey’s opposition stirs debate

  4. Wagah Border Beating Retreat ceremony, a symbol of India-Pakistan rivalry

    Wagah Border Beating Retreat ceremony, a symbol of India-Pakistan rivalry

  5. IMF saga continues to shake Turkish politics

    IMF saga continues to shake Turkish politics
Recommended
Central Bank backs communication with real sector

Central Bank backs communication with real sector

Turkish dairy products now reach 88 countries worldwide

Turkish dairy products now reach 88 countries worldwide

Turkey attracts some $5.4B intl investment in Jan-July

Turkey attracts some $5.4B int'l investment in Jan-July
Sectoral confidence up in September

Sectoral confidence up in September
IMF expects positive growth in Turkish economy

IMF expects positive growth in Turkish economy
Istanbul home to richest households

Istanbul home to richest households
WORLD UK MPs return after bombshell court ruling

UK MPs return after bombshell court ruling

British MPs return to parliament on Sept. 25 following a momentous Supreme Court ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament was unlawful.  
ECONOMY Media, ad investments reach nearly $1B in H1

Media, ad investments reach nearly $1B in H1

Media and advertisement investments in Turkey reached 5.4 billion Turkish liras ($960 million) in the first half of 2019, the director of Deloitte Turkey announced on Sept. 25.
SPORTS Turkish minor defies Girls cant play football cliche

Turkish minor defies 'Girls can't play football' cliche

A Turkish minor has defied the 'Girls can't play football' cliche, playing in the French football powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) academy in Turkey.