Media, ad investments reach nearly $1B in H1

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Media and advertisement investments in Turkey reached 5.4 billion Turkish liras ($960 million) in the first half of 2019, the director of Deloitte Turkey announced on Sept. 25.

Media investments totaled 4.33 billion Turkish liras ($770 million) while advertising investments in the period added up to 1.08 billion Turkish liras ($190 million), Alper Günaydın told a press conference in Istanbul.

Television outlets took the lion's share of the investments with 48.1%, following by digital outlets with 31%, he noted.

"During the first half, the biggest decrease was seen in press investments with 30.9%," he underlined.

He added that TV investments totaled 2.08 billion Turkish liras ($370 million) while investments in digital channels were 1.34 billion Turkish liras ($238 million).

"Investments made in digital channels rose 10.8% in the first half compared to the same period last year, while TV investments dropped 7%" he highlighted.