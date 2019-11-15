Mayors arrested over alleged terror links

  • November 15 2019 11:17:32

Mayors arrested over alleged terror links

MARDİN-Anadolu Agency
Four mayors, along with 20 municipal officials, were arrested in Turkey's southeastern provinces due to their suspected links to a terror group, judicial sources said on Nov. 15.

Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP)'s mayors Gülistan Öncu in Savur, Mülkiye Esmez in Derik, Nalan Özaydin in Mazıdağı districts of Mardin, Hatice Çevik in Suruç district of Şanlıurfa and 20 other municipal officials were arrested as part of ongoing terrorism investigations, provincial prosecutors said.

In mid-August, mayors in Diyarbakır, Mardin, and Van provinces were suspended over alleged terror links. They all were from the HDP, which Turkey's government accuses of having links to the PKK terror group.

 

