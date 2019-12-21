Mayor suspended over alleged links to terror

  • December 21 2019 12:26:00

Mayor suspended over alleged links to terror

DİYARBAKIR
Mayor suspended over alleged links to terror

A district mayor in southeastern Diyarbakır has been suspended from her position over alleged links to terrorist organizations, the provincial governor's office said on Dec. 21.

According to the statement, Feyme Filiz Buluttekin, the mayor of Sur district from Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), was temporarily suspended as part of an anti-terror investigation, and the district governor Abdullah Çiftçi will assume her post.

It added that Buluttekin’s suspension was based on Article 127 of the constitution regarding the local administration’s role and authority.

Buluttekin was detained on Dec. 20 along with two members of the district assembly. She stands accused of being a member of the PKK/YPG terrorist organization, making terrorist propaganda and insulting the Turkish state and nation.

Buluttekin attended the funeral of senior PKK member Mehmet Yakışır, known to have killed 15-year-old boy Eren Bülbül in 2017.

She is also accused of attending the funerals of other terrorists as well as supporting their families and receiving instructions from PKK ringleaders.

Prior to the investigation, Buluttekin was sentenced to 10 months in prison for PKK propaganda.

Ankara has appointed acting mayors to 31 HDP municipalities in southeastern cities and districts since the March elections, according to the HDP, and 23 of the HDP’s co-mayors are currently jailed pending trial.

In mid-August, mayors in the southeastern provinces of Diyarbakır, Mardin and Van were suspended over alleged terror links.

They all were from the HDP, a party that Turkey’s government accuses of having links to the terrorist group YPG/PKK.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ranks in top 10 among best countries for expats

    Turkey ranks in top 10 among best countries for expats

  2. Ankara condemns US spending bill's measures against Turkey

    Ankara condemns US spending bill's measures against Turkey

  3. Valuable house tax takes effect as notices issued to property owners

    Valuable house tax takes effect as notices issued to property owners

  4. Turkish defense giant ASELSAN breaks export record

    Turkish defense giant ASELSAN breaks export record

  5. Turkey backs Libya’s legitimate government

    Turkey backs Libya’s legitimate government
Recommended
EUs draft for sanctions on Turkey is null and void: VP Oktay

EU's draft for sanctions on Turkey is 'null and void': VP Oktay
5 ISIL members surrender to Turkish forces

5 ISIL members surrender to Turkish forces
Large-scale local narco-terror op launched in SE Turkey

Large-scale local narco-terror op launched in SE Turkey
Turkey hopes 2020 will mark progress on EU accession bid

Turkey hopes 2020 will mark progress on EU accession bid
Turkey launches fresh phases of domestic anti-terror op

Turkey launches fresh phases of domestic anti-terror op
Horse carriages banned for three months on Princes’ Islands after glanders outbreak

Horse carriages banned for three months on Princes’ Islands after glanders outbreak
WORLD Ethiopia launches first satellite into space

Ethiopia launches first satellite into space

Ethiopia launched its first satellite into space on Dec. 20, as more sub-Saharan African nations strive to develop space programs to advance their development goals and encourage scientific innovation.
ECONOMY Turkey, EU willing to boost trade, investment ties: Minister

Turkey, EU willing to boost trade, investment ties: Minister

Turkey and the European Union are willing to advance bilateral trade and investment relations, Turkey’s trade minister said on Dec. 20.
SPORTS UEFA fines Turkey football body for military salute

UEFA fines Turkey football body for military salute

UEFA fined the Turkish Football Federation on Dec. 20 for performing military salute goal celebrations during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers.