Martin Luther King's daughter tells Facebook disinformation helped kill civil rights leader

  • October 18 2019 10:42:43

Martin Luther King's daughter tells Facebook disinformation helped kill civil rights leader

SAN FRANSISCO-Reuters
Martin Luther Kings daughter tells Facebook disinformation helped kill civil rights leader

Disinformation campaigns helped lead to the assassination of Martin Luther King, the daughter of the U.S. civil rights champion said on Oct. 17 after the head of Facebook said social media should not fact-check political advertisements.

The comments come as Facebook Inc is under fire for its approach to political advertisements and speech, which Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg defended on Oct. 17 in a major speech that twice referenced King, known by his initials MLK.

King’s daughter, Bernice, tweeted that she had heard the speech. “I’d like to help Facebook better understand the challenges #MLK faced from disinformation campaigns launched by politicians. These campaigns created an atmosphere for his assassination,” she wrote from the handle @BerniceKing.

King died of an assassin’s bullet in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968.

Zuckerberg argued that his company should give voice to minority views and said that court protection for free speech stemmed in part from a case involving a partially inaccurate advertisement by King supporters. The U.S. Supreme Court protected the supporters from a lawsuit.

“People should decide what is credible, not tech companies,” Zuckerberg said.

“We very much appreciate Ms. King’s offer to meet with us. Her perspective is invaluable and one we deeply respect. We look forward to continuing this important dialogue with her in Menlo Park next week,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Operation in Syria clear response to Trump’s letter to Erdoğan: Source

    Operation in Syria clear response to Trump’s letter to Erdoğan: Source

  2. Turkish howitzers hit terror targets in Ras al-Ain in eighth day of Syria op

    Turkish howitzers hit terror targets in Ras al-Ain in eighth day of Syria op

  3. Couple hitchhikes with their cat

    Couple hitchhikes with their cat

  4. US sanctions on Turkey against spirit of NATO alliance

    US sanctions on Turkey against spirit of NATO alliance

  5. Erdoğan, Putin to meet in Russia's Sochi

    Erdoğan, Putin to meet in Russia's Sochi
Recommended
Greek warplanes violate Turkish Cyprus airspace

Greek warplanes violate Turkish Cyprus' airspace
Cartel gunmen terrorize Mexican city, free El Chapos son

Cartel gunmen terrorize Mexican city, free El Chapo's son
UK, EU reach outline Brexit deal; still needs ratification

UK, EU reach outline Brexit deal; still needs ratification
Merkel says more work needed on customs for Brexit deal, which is possible

Merkel says more work needed on customs for Brexit deal, which is possible
Sudan declares permanent ceasefire as peace talks hit snag

Sudan declares 'permanent ceasefire' as peace talks hit snag
Catalan regional leader says violent protest must stop

Catalan regional leader says violent protest must stop
WORLD Greek warplanes violate Turkish Cyprus airspace

Greek warplanes violate Turkish Cyprus' airspace

Three Greek jets violate Turkish Cyprus's airspace, Deputy Prime Minister Kudret Özersay said.
ECONOMY UAW will keep GM strike going while members vote on new contract

UAW will keep GM strike going while members vote on new contract

Union leaders gives the 48,000 striking workers until Oct. 25 to vote on the contract terms
SPORTS Galatasaray takes on Sivas to heal wounds

Galatasaray takes on Sivas to heal wounds

The Turkish Süper Lig’s second-place Sivasspor visits Galatasaray in the opening game of the match week eight on Oct. 18.