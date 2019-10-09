Marriott Int'l aims to launch more hotels in Turkey

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Marriott International, which is active in 131 countries with over 7,000 properties under 31 brands, aims to enhance its operations in Turkey, said the general manager of the company's hotels in Istanbul.

Foreign investors see business potential in Turkey, Marriott International predicts to establish more hotels in the country, Sinan Köseoğlu, the general manager of JW Marriott Istanbul Bosphorus and Sheraton Istanbul City Center, told Anadolu Agency.

"Turkey has many attractive areas, it not only offers urban tourism but also offers several other opportunities such as culture and health tourism," he said.

Noting that the country hosted a large rising number of tourists, he said: "We contribute to the Turkish economy with foreign currency inflow".

Turkey welcomed 31 million foreign visitors in the first eight months of this year and 39.5 million last year, according to official figures.

JW Marriott Istanbul Bosphorus' building Veli Alemdar Han used to be a caravanserai which housed foreign shipping agencies. Located in Karakoy district and established by Italian architects 180 years ago, it has been used as a business center.

The building has now been renovated for the last 4 years by Marriott International with the investment of Qatari firm Al Rayyan Tourism Investment Company (ARTIC), and will be in service by the end of this year.

ARTIC, which has 27 hotels in different continents, has bought JW Marriott Istanbul Bosphorus and Sheraton Istanbul City Center hotels this July as its first investment in Turkey.

Sheraton Istanbul City Center was put into service also in July.

