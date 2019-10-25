Manufacturing capacity utilization up in October

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's manufacturing industry capacity utilization rate (CUR) marginally improved on a monthly basis in October, the Central Bank said on Oct. 25.

Local units operating in manufacturing industry used 76.4% capacity this month [October], up 0.1 points from September, according to the bank survey.

The CUR figures are based on business tendency survey responses of local units operating in the sector.

The Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) said while 1,795 companies responded to the survey in October, the monthly data does not reflect the bank's views or predictions.

This month, among the six main industrial groups, the highest capacity usage was 75.6% for intermediate goods, while the lowest CUR was 74% for durable consumer goods.

Among more than 20 sectors, the highest CUR was seen in both manufacturers of apparel and paper products at 84.5%.

October's lowest capacity usage was recorded by manufacturers of leather and related products at 62.4%.