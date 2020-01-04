Manager at MNG Jet says helped Ghosn escape because of threats

ISTANBUL-Reuters

A manager at Turkish jet operator MNG Jet has told authorities that he assisted unwittingly in the escape of ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn from Japan because he had been threatened by a former acquaintance, daily Hürriyet reported on Jan. 4.

Turkish authorities have arrested five suspects, including MNG Jet operations manager Okan Kösemen, on charges of migrant smuggling as part of an investigation into Ghosn's transit through Turkey en route to Lebanon.

Kösemen told authorities that a former acquaintance from Beirut had asked him for assistance on what he called a matter of "international significance" and had told him that his family would be harmed if he refused.

The paper did not name the acquaintance who allegedly made the threat.

"I was scared. I took a man from one jet and put him into the other one at the airport. I did not know who he was," daily Hürriyet quoted Kösemen as saying in his statement to authorities.

Reuters could not immediately verify the statement.

Officials from MNG Jet and the prosecutor's office were not immediately available for comment.

A lawyer for Kösemen has said he will not make any statement about the issue at the moment.

The private jet operator said on Jan. 3 that Ghosn used two of its planes illegally in his escape from Japan, with an employee falsifying lease records to exclude his name from the documents.

The former Nissan Motor Co boss has become an international fugitive after he revealed on Dec. 31 he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a "rigged" justice system in Japan, where he faces charges relating to alleged financial crimes.