Man slashes tires of 160 cars after deadly earthquake

  • January 25 2020 13:21:00

Man slashes tires of 160 cars after deadly earthquake

DİYARBAKIR
Man slashes tires of 160 cars after deadly earthquake

An unidentified man late on Jan. 24 slashed the tires of at least 160 vehicles in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Turkey’s east.

Surveillance footage from Diyarbakır’s Bismil district showed that an unidentified man flattened the tires with a knife, right after a powerful earthquake in eastern Elazığ province.

The man slashed at least 160 vehicles’ tires in Bismil’s Fırat and Tekel neighborhoods, according to local media reports.

Man slashes tires of 160 cars after deadly earthquake

Bismil residents, who found their tires flattened on Jan. 25 morning, took their cars to local repair shops yet showed a strong reaction against the perpetrator, saying the incident is “unacceptable” after such a deadly earthquake.

A powerful earthquake struck eastern Turkey late on Jan. 24, killing at least 22 people, injuring more than 1,030 others and collapsing buildings in towns near the center of the tremor, which was strong enough to be felt in several neighboring countries.

The 6.8-magnitude quake hit Elazığ province at 8.55 p.m. local time (1755GMT) on Jan. 24, with its epicenter in Sivrice district, along with neighboring provinces and countries including Syria and Georgia. 

Tire,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey quake kills at least 22, rescuers dig for survivors

    Turkey quake kills at least 22, rescuers dig for survivors

  2. Turkey forces Greece, G Cyprus over deal in east Mediterranean

    Turkey forces Greece, G Cyprus over deal in east Mediterranean

  3. Japan produces next generation of train technology

    Japan produces next generation of train technology

  4. Man slashes tires of 160 cars after deadly earthquake

    Man slashes tires of 160 cars after deadly earthquake

  5. Ottoman descendants in South Africa eagerly await Turkish citizenship

    Ottoman descendants in South Africa eagerly await Turkish citizenship
Recommended
Timeline: Major earthquakes in Turkey

Timeline: Major earthquakes in Turkey
Ankara ready to revive dialogue channels with Greece, says foreign ministry

Ankara ready to revive dialogue channels with Greece, says foreign ministry
Turkey, Ukraine to boost defense cooperation

Turkey, Ukraine to boost defense cooperation
FETÖ terror groups Malaysia imam detained

FETÖ terror group's 'Malaysia imam' detained
Turkey thanks support messages over deadly earthquake

Turkey thanks support messages over deadly earthquake
Turkey quake kills at least 22, rescuers dig for survivors

Turkey quake kills at least 22, rescuers dig for survivors
WORLD Iraqi security forces raid Baghdads main protest camp, shoot at demonstrators

Iraqi security forces raid Baghdad's main protest camp, shoot at demonstrators

Iraqi security forces raided Baghdad's main protest site at Tahrir Square on Jan. 25, firing live rounds and tear gas at anti-government demonstrators who have camped out there for months, Reuters reporters said.
ECONOMY Croatia says want to continue attracting Turkish investments

Croatia says want to continue attracting Turkish investments

Croatian Prime Minister Andrey Plenkovic said on Jan. 24 that his country wants to attract more Turkish investments.   
SPORTS Turkish football giants Besiktas sack coach Avcı

Turkish football giants Besiktas sack coach Avcı

Turkish football club Beşiktaş sacked their coach Abdullah Avci on Jan. 24.