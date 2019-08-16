Man killed while trying to rescue turtle

  • August 16 2019 09:15:50

Man killed while trying to rescue turtle

DENIZLI-Anadolu Agency
Man killed while trying to rescue turtle

A man lost his life in southwestern Turkey on Aug. 15 while trying to rescue a stranded turtle.

Turgay Nacak reportedly saw the turtle in the middle of the Çivril-Denizli highway while driving towards Denizli province.

He got out of the car and wanted to rescue it but was hit by a passing car.

Nacak died at the scene, according to a medical team that rushed to the site.

The driver of the other car, who was injured in the accident, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Denizli , turgay nacak, turtle, accident

