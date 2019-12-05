Man confesses to university student's murder

The suspect in the murder of a 20-year-old university student and ballerina confessed the crime, authorities said on Dec. 4.

The perpetrator, identified only as Özgür Arduç was caught by security forces with the murder weapon in his possession.

Ö. A. escaped from prison on Dec. 1 and later confessed he killed Ceren Özdemir.

Özdemir, 20, was a junior in the Department of Music and Performing Arts at Ordu University.

She was stabbed to death on her way back home from a ballet class on Dec. 3 in the Altınordu district of Ordu province.

She was attended by paramedics after the murder, while the attacker fled the scene. Özdemir was taken to Ordu University Training and Research Hospital yet lost her life after surgery.

The suspect escaped from the prison

The suspect, Özgür Arduç, has been in prison for murder since 2005, according to Demirören News Agency.

According to the Law of Execution, he was taken to the open prison in nearby Rize province in 2018, but he escaped.

When he was captured by law enforcement officers, he was transferred to a closed prison in Ordu province.

After prosecutors decided he displayed “good behavior,” he was again taken to an open prison on Oct. 28 but escaped for the second time on Dec. 1.

The arrest warrant was issued on Dec. 1, but he stayed at a construction site or derelict buildings during the time.

