Main opposition CHP urges ‘peace-oriented’ foreign policy

  • January 15 2020 16:09:39

Main opposition CHP urges ‘peace-oriented’ foreign policy

KONYA
Main opposition CHP urges ‘peace-oriented’ foreign policy

CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu speaking at a meeting with village heads in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, Jan. 15, 2020. (DHA Photo)

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on Jan. 15 criticized the government’s foreign policy and urged a more “peace-oriented foreign policy” based on Turkey’s intermediator role in the Middle East.

“We need to make foreign policy peace-oriented. What did we benefit from the policy in Syria? Now, more of our brothers and sisters are coming from Idlib. What good did we do?” Kılıçdaoğlu said.

The CHP chief’s remarks came during a speech at a meeting with village heads in the Central Anatolian province of Konya.

Kılıçdaorğlu said that he received an avalanche of criticisms over the government’s foreign policy in Syria and especially in Idlib.

“I said ‘We need to send the Syrians back to their countries’ and they got upset. My citizens are unemployed, they are in a miserable situation,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu also expressed that allowing at most one million asylum seekers into the country would not be a problem. “But there are 6.3 million Syrian refugees in Turkey.”

“Where is this country going? The number of migrants is too high,” he added.

Regarding Turkey’s stance on Libya, the CHP leader said that Ankara has become a “tool” for the world’s hegemons.

“They got angry at [Syrian President Bashar al-] Assad and used us. Now, they’re fighting in Libya and say, ‘You deal with the fire’ to us. Why should we?” he said.

“Is there a United Nations and a peace mission? Yes, so, they should go [to Libya],” he added.

Underlining that Turkey has always been “at the top” in the region, Kılıçdaroğlu said that troubled countries in the Middle East had always come to Ankara for advice.

He said that Turkey’s say in issues “had a weight” before but now the country became an “enemy” for the region’s nations. “Why are we making enemies where we can make friends?” he said.

“I said a peacekeeping force should exist [in Libya] but they got angry [because] the United Nations does not recognize [east-based military commander Khalifa] Haftar’s side. You invite the U.N. - regardless of the recognition and say, ‘Muslim blood should not be shed here’,” he said.

The CHP leader also slammed Ankara’s recent rapprochement with Moscow, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin has an impact on Turkish foreign policy.

“Putin said and [the government] went [to Moscow] and met with Haftar. Putin is determining the policy,” he said.

“Turkey cannot determine its foreign policy,” he added.

Kılıçdaroğlu also conveyed his conversation with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in which he asked whether there will be a migration influx from Libya in case of more-escalated tensions in the war-torn country. “He said ‘yes, there will be.”

“We need to sit and think. Turkey can overcome all of its issues,” Kılıçdaroğlu added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ottoman conquest of Istanbul to be focus of Netflix’s new Turkish series

    Ottoman conquest of Istanbul to be focus of Netflix’s new Turkish series

  2. Haftar delayed truce to undermine Turkish-Russian weight on Libya peace talks: Minister

    Haftar delayed truce to undermine Turkish-Russian weight on Libya peace talks: Minister

  3. Wikipedia ban to be lifted after top court ruling issued

    Wikipedia ban to be lifted after top court ruling issued

  4. Turks most spending tourists in Greek region: Report

    Turks most spending tourists in Greek region: Report

  5. Turkey's ties with Syria, Israel and Egypt in 2020

    Turkey's ties with Syria, Israel and Egypt in 2020
Recommended
Breakfast place owners in Van furious after Dr Öz’s remarks

Breakfast place owners in Van furious after Dr Öz’s remarks
Istanbul court abolishes detention warrant against daily Sözcü owner Akbay

Istanbul court abolishes detention warrant against daily Sözcü owner Akbay
Ankara not ‘pessimistic’ about Libya, says foreign minister

Ankara not ‘pessimistic’ about Libya, says foreign minister
Erdoğan vows more mayors from opposition will join AKP

Erdoğan vows more mayors from opposition will join AKP
Nearly 15 mln contraband tobacco rolling papers seized in Turkey

Nearly 15 mln contraband tobacco rolling papers seized in Turkey
Haftar delayed truce to undermine Turkish-Russian weight on Libya peace talks: Minister

Haftar delayed truce to undermine Turkish-Russian weight on Libya peace talks: Minister
WORLD Syria airstrikes kill 10 in rebel-held Idlib despite truce

Syria airstrikes kill 10 in rebel-held Idlib despite truce

The Syrian regime’s warplanes struck several civilian settlements in the rebel-held Idlib, killing at least 10 people and wounding dozens, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Jan. 15.
ECONOMY AnadoluJet goes global brand with international flights

AnadoluJet goes global brand with international flights

AnadoluJet, a brand of Turkey’s national flag carrier, will be a global carrier by launching several new international flights from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport.
SPORTS Juventus Turkish defender Merih Demiral undergoes knee surgery, will miss EURO 2020

Juventus' Turkish defender Merih Demiral undergoes knee surgery, will miss EURO 2020

Italian football powerhouse Juventus' Turkish central defender Merih Demiral will be out for at least six months, the Turin club said on Jan. 14.