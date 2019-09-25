Main opposition CHP to hold Syria conference

  • September 25 2019 17:27:00

Main opposition CHP to hold Syria conference

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Main opposition CHP to hold Syria conference

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) will hold an international Syria conference on Sept. 28 in Istanbul.     

“The conference aims to contribute to establishing lasting peace in Syria,” CHP Deputy Chairman Veli Ağbaba told a news conference in Istanbul on Sept. 25.       

The conference will address topics including the international dimension of the Syrian issue, the problems faced by Syrian refugees, social life and integration, the strategic role of regional actors, and the role of local administrations.     

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.     

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.     

MOST POPULAR

  1. 4.6-magnitude earthquake triggers fear among Istanbul residents

    4.6-magnitude earthquake triggers fear among Istanbul residents

  2. Muslims are subjected to hate speech the most: Erdoğan

    Muslims are subjected to hate speech the most: Erdoğan

  3. Peace corridor to solve Syria migrant crisis: Erdoğan to UN General Assembly

    Peace corridor to solve Syria migrant crisis: Erdoğan to UN General Assembly

  4. Wagah Border Beating Retreat ceremony, a symbol of India-Pakistan rivalry

    Wagah Border Beating Retreat ceremony, a symbol of India-Pakistan rivalry

  5. Russia, Iran, Turkey will facilitate first session of Syrian constitutional committee

    Russia, Iran, Turkey will facilitate first session of Syrian constitutional committee
Recommended
British tourists leave Turkey amid Thomas Cook collapse

British tourists leave Turkey amid Thomas Cook collapse

Turkey closed topic with IMF: AKP deputy chair

Turkey closed topic with IMF: AKP deputy chair

Muslims are subjected to hate speech the most: Erdoğan

Muslims are subjected to hate speech the most: Erdoğan
Turkish fighter jets fly over east of Euphrates, Syria

Turkish fighter jets fly over east of Euphrates, Syria

Unsuccessful ninth graders to go to vocational training centers

Unsuccessful ninth graders to go to vocational training centers
Hearing aid provided for 7-year-old Afghan kid

Hearing aid provided for 7-year-old Afghan kid
WORLD UK MPs return after bombshell court ruling

UK MPs return after bombshell court ruling

British MPs return to parliament on Sept. 25 following a momentous Supreme Court ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament was unlawful.  
ECONOMY Media, ad investments reach nearly $1B in H1

Media, ad investments reach nearly $1B in H1

Media and advertisement investments in Turkey reached 5.4 billion Turkish liras ($960 million) in the first half of 2019, the director of Deloitte Turkey announced on Sept. 25.
SPORTS Turkish minor defies Girls cant play football cliche

Turkish minor defies 'Girls can't play football' cliche

A Turkish minor has defied the 'Girls can't play football' cliche, playing in the French football powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) academy in Turkey.