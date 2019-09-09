Main opposition CHP marks 96th anniversary of founding

ANKARA
The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) marked the 96th anniversary of its founding, with party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu visiting the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey and the CHP, on Sept. 9.

Kılıçdaroğlu and CHP members laid a wreath at Atatürk’s mausoleum, with the CHP leader signing the guestbook at Atatürk’s Mausoleum in the Misak-ı Milli Tower.

“Great Atatürk, Mr. Chairman, the Republican People’s Party, is a party of those who are determined for the unity of our nation, independence of our nation and for the principle that sovereignty rests unconditionally with the nation,” Kılıçdaroğlu wrote.

“On the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey’s founding, and our party’s foundation, we will show up with cadres who crowned our republic with democracy. Our struggle for democracy and justice, which does not marginalize anyone and embraces all our citizens, will reach its goal in the demonstration of your principles and revolutions,” he added.

Kılıçdaroğlu also visited the tomb of then-Prime Minister İsmet İnönü, laying a wreath for Atatürk’s longtime brother-in-arms.

