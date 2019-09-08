Main opposition CHP leader dodges egg attack in Turkey’s west

AYDIN

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has been subjected to an egg attack while on a visit to the districts of the western province of Aydın.

Kılıçdaroğlu was addressing a crowd in front of the Kuşadası district’s municipality building after a meeting with the town’s mayor, Ömer Günel, on Sept. 7 when the eggs were hurled at him.

The attacker had thrown four eggs at Kılıçdaroğlu when he stopped his speech after the Islamic call to prayer began, but missed the aim. The eggs did not hit anyone around him either.

One egg hit a laptop belonging to the municipality.

The leader’s bodyguards caught the attacker, who later got detained.

The attacker said he was having psychological problems because he did not have a job. He was referred to a court on Sept. 8, local media reported.

Kılıçdaroğlu, on the other hand, said that no such event can withhold him from his path.

“I believe in this country’s people. I believe in the feeling of justice, no matter what oppression they exercise. Our nation will do what it takes for their flag and country,” he said.

“Some people get uncomfortable when I talk about the problems. I will continue to talk about the problems of those who work hard. They will try to hinder it, do other things. But no matter what, we will continue to fight. We will crown our beautiful republic with democracy,” he added.

The CHP leader had been subjected to another attack about a month after the March 31 local elections at the funeral of a killed Turkish soldier in the capital Ankara.

Camera footage showed a large, violent mob trying to punch and kick the politician. A video of the incident showed the CHP leader hit on the head at least twice as a clutch of security guards attempted to keep dozens of shouting and fist-pumping men away.

Kılıçdaroğlu was later taken to a house by security members to avoid any further attacks. The group then gathered outside the house chanting “PKK out” and was forced to disperse by security officials. The politician was removed from the house by armored vehicle nearly one hour later before arriving at the CHP headquarters.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been at a decades-long war with the Turkish state.

The attacker was detained and released, yet no indictment has been prepared, according to local media.