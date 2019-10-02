Main opposition CHP leader criticizes new economic program

  • October 02 2019 15:51:56

Main opposition CHP leader criticizes new economic program

ANKARA
Main opposition CHP leader criticizes new economic program

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has slammed the government’s new economic program, claiming that it was prepared after government authorities held secret meetings with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The new program is an IMF program. The IMF came and they talked [with the government] for days. Their old program did not work. When the IMF delegation met with our friends, the truth was revealed. Or else, no one would have heard of the IMF’s arrival,” Kılıçdaorğlu said on Oct. 2.

“They are holding secret meetings with the IMF,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s remarks came at the parliamentary group meeting of the CHP, one day after the new legislative year started on Oct. 1.

Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak on Sept. 30 announced the new economic program of Turkey for the three-year period starting from 2020.

“A program is being revealed nearly monthly. How would [Albayrak] know poverty? The IMF came, they made a new program and handed over to [Albayrak],” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

“Last year, growth rate was 2.3 percent. The newly announced figure is 0.5 percent. Because that is what the IMF is saying,” he added.

Unemployment has hit 12.1 percent, while young unemployment rate reached 25 percent, the CHP leader conveyed.

“They projected the inflation rate to be 8 percent, now [the expectation] is over 12 percent. What are they projecting? They have been imposing what the IMF has been setting forth,” he said.

The top IMF officials met with representatives of the CHP and oppositional İYİ (Good) Party as part of its Article 4 consultation, an annual economic assessment of each of the fund’s member countries.

Ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) group deputy chair Mehmet Muş had criticized the meeting, saying “The CHP, of course, can hold such a meeting. But why is the meeting being held in hotel rooms discreetly?”

Responding to the AKP claims, CHP deputy chair and spokesperson Faik Öztrak had said, “We did not have a secret conversation. If Mr. Raci [Kaya, the fund’s executive director appointed by the Turkish government] is not aware [of the meeting], it’s his problem.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. AKP will not propose lowering presidential vote requirement to 40 percent: Erdoğan

    AKP will not propose lowering presidential vote requirement to 40 percent: Erdoğan

  2. Turks in Europe face systematic racism: Turkish FM

    Turks in Europe face systematic racism: Turkish FM

  3. Safe zone in N Syria should be established fast: Defense Minister Akar

    Safe zone in N Syria should be established fast: Defense Minister Akar

  4. Volkswagen establishes Turkey unit

    Volkswagen establishes Turkey unit

  5. Electronic cigarettes to be banned totally: Minister

    Electronic cigarettes to be banned totally: Minister
Recommended
Volkswagen establishes Turkey unit

Volkswagen establishes Turkey unit
Turkish exports hit $15.2B in September

Turkish exports hit $15.2B in September

Auto sales up over 80% in September

Auto sales up over 80% in September
Turkey, Jordan sign agreement to boost bilateral trade

Turkey, Jordan sign agreement to boost bilateral trade
Turkish Central Bank opens FX gold swap market

Turkish Central Bank opens FX gold swap market
Turkish Treasury to repay over $10B debt in October-December

Turkish Treasury to repay over $10B debt in October-December
WORLD Trump denounces impeachment inquiry as a coup

Trump denounces impeachment inquiry as a 'coup'

Donald Trump on Oct. 1 denounced the impeachment inquiry threatening his presidency as a "coup," as his administration pushed back hard against the investigation.

ECONOMY Main opposition CHP leader criticizes new economic program

Main opposition CHP leader criticizes new economic program

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has slammed the government’s new economic program, claiming that it was prepared after government authorities held secret meetings with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
SPORTS Icardi opens PSG account to claim victory at Galatasaray

Icardi opens PSG account to claim victory at Galatasaray

Mauro Icardi scored his first Paris Saint-Germain goal as the French champion beat Galatasaray 1-0 to move four points clear at the top of its Champions League group.