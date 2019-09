Main opposition CHP holds Syria conference

ISTANBUL

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) held an International Syria Conference on Sep. 28 in Istanbul.

The conference addressed topics including "the international dimension of the Syrian issue, the problems faced by Syrian refugees, social life and integration, the strategic role of the regional actors, and the role of local administrations," according to a party statement.

The conference aimed to understand the situation of Syria's human resource in the foreign countries and how the neighbor countries make a contribution to the solution of the Syrian issue, it said.

The statement also stressed that the conference was not an alternative to international efforts on the Syrian issue, but aims to make a contribution to the peace efforts such as the Astana process and the Geneva conference.

Among the attendees were CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and several experts, journalists.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to U.N. officials.