Main opposition CHP holds Syria conference

  • September 28 2019 13:23:29

Main opposition CHP holds Syria conference

ISTANBUL
Main opposition CHP holds Syria conference

Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) held an International Syria Conference on Sep. 28 in Istanbul.

The conference addressed topics including "the international dimension of the Syrian issue, the problems faced by Syrian refugees, social life and integration, the strategic role of the regional actors, and the role of local administrations," according to a party statement.

The conference aimed to understand the situation of Syria's human resource in the foreign countries and how the neighbor countries make a contribution to the solution of the Syrian issue, it said.

The statement also stressed that the conference was not an alternative to international efforts on the Syrian issue, but aims to make a contribution to the peace efforts such as the Astana process and the Geneva conference.

Among the attendees were CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and several experts, journalists.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to U.N. officials.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Russia in talks with Turkey on possible Su35 fighter jet sale: Official

    Russia in talks with Turkey on possible Su35 fighter jet sale: Official

  2. Turkey offers safe zone plan for settlement of 1 million Syrians

    Turkey offers safe zone plan for settlement of 1 million Syrians

  3. Immediate precautions needed for quake prep: Experts

    Immediate precautions needed for quake prep: Experts

  4. Over 2,600 foreign investors naturalized in Turkey

    Over 2,600 foreign investors naturalized in Turkey

  5. Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars

    Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars
Recommended
Turkey, US hold 7th joint helicopter flight over Syria

Turkey, US hold 7th joint helicopter flight over Syria

Heavy rains cause flash floods in Northeastern Turkey

Heavy rains cause flash floods in Northeastern Turkey
Online groomers target vulnerable children: Expert

Online groomers target vulnerable children: Expert

Turkey combats caterpillars feeding on beech in west

Turkey combats caterpillars feeding on beech in west
TCG Kınalıada to join Turkish Navy

TCG Kınalıada to join Turkish Navy
Merkel ally to visit Turkey to discuss EU refugee deal

Merkel ally to visit Turkey to discuss EU refugee deal

WORLD Thunberg hits back at critics, addresses Montreal rally

Thunberg hits back at critics, addresses Montreal rally

Teenage activist Greta Thunberg hit back at critics including U.S. President Donald Trump on Sept. 27, saying their mockery of children shows her message has become "too loud to handle."
ECONOMY Ukraine welcomes Turkish energy sector investments

Ukraine welcomes Turkish energy sector investments

During the Ukrainian public company, Ukrenergo’s first roadshow abroad held last week in Ankara, Turkish companies were encouraged to participate in Ukraine's electricity infrastructure tenders that will be offered over the coming decade.

SPORTS Spurs and Chelsea seek home comforts as top two threaten to pull away

Spurs and Chelsea seek home comforts as top two threaten to pull away

Liverpool and Manchester City are again threatening to streak clear in the Premier League title race with their main challengers looking ill-equipped to keep up.