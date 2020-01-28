Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes western Turkey

ISTANBUL

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Turkey's western province of Manisa on Jan. 28, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of about seven kilometers (4.3 miles), with its epicenter in the district of Kırkağaç -- roughly 60 km (37 miles) from the provincial center, AFAD said.

"Currently, there has been no damage and no loss," said Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu.

The provincial governor's office also confirmed that there had been no casualties or damage due to the tremor.

A 5.4-magnitude quake had jolted western province of Manisa on Jan. 22, while the capital Ankara was rattled by a 4.5-magnitude quake on Jan. 23.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake shook the eastern Elazig province on Jan. 24, killing 41 people, according to AFAD.



Tremors were also felt in neighboring countries including Syria and Georgia.