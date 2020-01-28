Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes western Turkey

  • January 28 2020 14:34:00

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes western Turkey

ISTANBUL
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes western Turkey

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Turkey's western province of Manisa on Jan. 28, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of about seven kilometers (4.3 miles), with its epicenter in the district of Kırkağaç -- roughly 60 km (37 miles) from the provincial center, AFAD said.

"Currently, there has been no damage and no loss," said Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu.

The provincial governor's office also confirmed that there had been no casualties or damage due to the tremor.

A 5.4-magnitude quake had jolted western province of Manisa on Jan. 22, while the capital Ankara was rattled by a 4.5-magnitude quake on Jan. 23.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake shook the eastern Elazig province on Jan. 24, killing 41 people, according to AFAD.

Tremors were also felt in neighboring countries including Syria and Georgia.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish court sentences three over killing stray dogs

    Turkish court sentences three over killing stray dogs

  2. Ankara urges EU to reconsider its enlargement policy

    Ankara urges EU to reconsider its enlargement policy

  3. Erdoğan warns against Haftar's violations

    Erdoğan warns against Haftar's violations

  4. Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes western Turkey

    Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes western Turkey

  5. Quakes don’t kill

    Quakes don’t kill
Recommended
Court rules Kavala stay in jail in Gezi Park trial

Court rules Kavala stay in jail in Gezi Park trial
Accused Istanbul gunman may face 40 life terms

Accused Istanbul gunman may face 40 life terms
Centuries-old olive tree moves to city center in Edremit

Centuries-old olive tree moves to city center in Edremit
Turkeys hot springs attract Russian visitors

Turkey's hot springs attract Russian visitors
Over three tons of marijuana seized in SE Turkey

Over three tons of marijuana seized in SE Turkey
No trace of missing Chaldean couple found

No trace of missing Chaldean couple found
WORLD Over 39,000 flee northwest Syria as Assad pushes closer to Idlib

Over 39,000 flee northwest Syria as Assad pushes closer to Idlib

A renewed drive by President Bashar al-Assad to recapture rebel-held territory in Syria's northwest sparked a fresh exodus of many thousands of civilians toward Turkey's border on Jan. 28 amid heavy airstrikes, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Jan. 28.
ECONOMY Turkey ‘has potential to attract over 75 mln tourists’

Turkey ‘has potential to attract over 75 mln tourists’

Turkey has the potential to attract more than 75 million foreign tourists and generate at least $65 billion in tourism revenues, Naci Ağbal, the head of Turkey’s Strategy and Budget Directorate, has said.
SPORTS Sivasspor salvage draw with stoppage time goal

Sivasspor salvage draw with stoppage time goal

Demir Grup Sivasspor draw Çaykur Rizespor 1-1 by managing to earn 1 point with a stoppage-time goal.