'Wish stone' in Hattusha lures tourists

  • September 28 2019 11:18:00

'Wish stone' in Hattusha lures tourists

ÇORUM
Wish stone in Hattusha lures tourists

A mystical big green stone located in the Hittite capital Hattusha lures a number of tourists from home and abroad every day.

Touted as a magical, wish stone at the great temple area in Turkey's Black Sea province of Çorum, the history and origin of this green and bright rock are shrouded in mystery.

Hattusha, capital of the Hittite Empire, dating back to 2000-1001 B.C., is listed in the UNESCO World Heritage sites.

“The green stone is very different from other stones in this archaeological site and that is why it is attracting such an attention,” the head of archeologists in the ancient city, Andreas Schachner, told Anadolu Agency.

This stone is serpentinite or nephrite (jade). It is a kind of stone that can be found in the area. It is not so special stone, but it is remarkable that it is preserved monolithically [One large piece, jutting from the earth],” said the archaeologist.

The Hittites period marks the transition from the Middle to late Bronze Age. This is when the alphabet was developed, and the world saw the rise of the Hittite Empire.

They enjoyed considerable influence on civilizations in Anatolia and northern Syria, building palaces, temples and trade centers at Hattusha.

Hattusha is where the Kadesh Peace Treaty, the first in the world, was signed between the Hittites and Egyptians in 1280 B.C.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Russia in talks with Turkey on possible Su35 fighter jet sale: Official

    Russia in talks with Turkey on possible Su35 fighter jet sale: Official

  2. Turkey offers safe zone plan for settlement of 1 million Syrians

    Turkey offers safe zone plan for settlement of 1 million Syrians

  3. Immediate precautions needed for quake prep: Experts

    Immediate precautions needed for quake prep: Experts

  4. Over 2,600 foreign investors naturalized in Turkey

    Over 2,600 foreign investors naturalized in Turkey

  5. Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars

    Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars
Recommended
Maltese, Turkish unite for historical cemetery

Maltese, Turkish unite for historical cemetery

Coffee festival kicks off in Ankara

Coffee festival kicks off in Ankara

Ancient Roman bath discovered in western Turkey

Ancient Roman bath discovered in western Turkey
Byzantine treasure found in Çanakkale

Byzantine treasure found in Çanakkale
Visitors to Cappadocia class it up with vintage cars

Visitors to Cappadocia class it up with vintage cars
Scientists identify ancient baby bottles - and some are cute

Scientists identify ancient baby bottles - and some are cute
WORLD Thunberg hits back at critics, addresses Montreal rally

Thunberg hits back at critics, addresses Montreal rally

Teenage activist Greta Thunberg hit back at critics including U.S. President Donald Trump on Sept. 27, saying their mockery of children shows her message has become "too loud to handle."
ECONOMY Ukraine welcomes Turkish energy sector investments

Ukraine welcomes Turkish energy sector investments

During the Ukrainian public company, Ukrenergo’s first roadshow abroad held last week in Ankara, Turkish companies were encouraged to participate in Ukraine's electricity infrastructure tenders that will be offered over the coming decade.

SPORTS Spurs and Chelsea seek home comforts as top two threaten to pull away

Spurs and Chelsea seek home comforts as top two threaten to pull away

Liverpool and Manchester City are again threatening to streak clear in the Premier League title race with their main challengers looking ill-equipped to keep up.