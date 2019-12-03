Macron isolated himself in NATO: Source

  • December 03 2019 09:15:19

Macron isolated himself in NATO: Source

BRUSSELS-Anadolu Agency
Macron isolated himself in NATO: Source

French President Emmanuel Macron has isolated himself in NATO, a high-level European diplomatic source told Anadolu Agency on Dec. 2 ahead of a NATO leaders summit.

"NATO needs to go through a self-reflexive process because the world is changing. But it has nothing to do with the French president’s arguments," the high-level diplomat said.

Heads of states and governments will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the alliance and discuss future strategies during their summit Dec. 3-4 in London.

Earlier this month, Macron called NATO "brain dead" in an interview with The Economist weekly. He also expressed doubts on the applicability of the principle of collective defense, explaining that the U.S. showed signs of "turning its back" on its military allies as it had "demonstrated starkly with its unexpected troop withdrawal from northeastern Syria last month."

He urged Europe to rethink its "strategic power" and to regain "military sovereignty."

Macron's interview was published during a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to Germany, marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas discussed these developments with the leaders, proposing a new "expert group" to rejuvenate the military alliance following the foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

"Macron's questioning the cornerstone of NATO isn't good rhetoric to build coalitions. It united every member state, even those who sometimes voice criticism about the alliance," the source said, referring to the military alliance's commitment towards collective defense enshrined in Article 5 of the NATO charter.

"Based on Foreign Minister Maas's proposal, NATO will engage soon in a process of reflection. It is neither a review nor a revolution because the foundations of the alliance are solid," the European diplomat confirmed.

NATO leaders will give the green light to changes in the alliance's common funding in London.

France will not contribute to the rebalancing of the relatively small budget that finances salaries and operations at NATO headquarters in Brussels, as well as other annual expenses.

The rebalancing reduces the U.S. contribution to the common funding budget from 22% to 16%. From 2021, NATO member states will contribute an amount based on their gross national income. Germany pledged to cover the French opt-out. The alliance's common funding amounts to 0.3% of the NATO countries' total defense budget.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey not to allow its public to ‘get poisoned,’ Erdoğan says after thermal plant veto

    Turkey not to allow its public to ‘get poisoned,’ Erdoğan says after thermal plant veto

  2. Turkey steals the show from Macron in NATO

    Turkey steals the show from Macron in NATO

  3. Map delineates Turkey's maritime frontiers in Med Sea

    Map delineates Turkey's maritime frontiers in Med Sea

  4. Ankara slams Europe’s delays in defense trade

    Ankara slams Europe’s delays in defense trade

  5. YPG, Syria on top of Turkey’s agenda at NATO Summit

    YPG, Syria on top of Turkey’s agenda at NATO Summit
Recommended
Woman at centre of Prince Andrew sex scandal calls for Britons to back her

Woman at centre of Prince Andrew sex scandal calls for Britons to back her
UN condemns Haftar airstrikes on civilians in Libya

UN condemns Haftar airstrikes on civilians in Libya
US senators call for sanctions on Turkey over S-400s

US senators call for sanctions on Turkey over S-400s
Injuries feared as police, protesters clash in Iraq

Injuries feared as police, protesters clash in Iraq
Regime attacks kill 14 civilians in Syria

Regime attacks kill 14 civilians in Syria

Protests ordered for lunch all week in Hong Kongs business district

Protests ordered for lunch all week in Hong Kong's business district
WORLD Woman at centre of Prince Andrew sex scandal calls for Britons to back her

Woman at centre of Prince Andrew sex scandal calls for Britons to back her

An American woman who says she was forced to have sex with Britain's Prince Andrew has appealed to Britons to take her side, saying that only she was telling the truth about a scandal that has engulfed the royal family.
ECONOMY Turkeys annual inflation rate at 10.56 percent in November

Turkey's annual inflation rate at 10.56 percent in November

Turkey saw a 10.56 percent annual hike in consumer prices in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Dec. 3.

SPORTS Beşiktaş beat Kayserispor to push winning streak to 5

Beşiktaş beat Kayserispor to push winning streak to 5

Winning against Kayserispor 4-1 in Dec. 2's home game, Black Eagles move up to third spot with 24 points