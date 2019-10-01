Maarif schools start semester in Baghdad

  • October 01 2019 11:39:46

BAGHDAD- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's Maarif Foundation -- founded to replace terrorist-linked schools abroad in the wake of a defeated 2016 coup attempt -- started the school year in Baghdad, Iraq.         

A ceremony was held in a school run by the foundation in Ziyouna neighborhood, where Turkey's Ambassador to Iraq Fatih Yıldız and Maarif coordinator in the country Emin Şimşek were in attendance.         

Addressing the opening ceremony, Yıldız thanked parents for trusting Turkey's public education body abroad, stressing that Turkey supports the schools which provide education in line with international standards.         

Maarif's Şimşek, for his part, said the foundation has been operating in Iraq for the second consecutive year.         

Around 2,000 students study in 10 schools of the Maarif Foundation in Iraq, including 1,200 in Baghdad and 800 in Erbil.         

The Turkish government set up the Turkish Maarif Foundation soon after the 2016 defeated coup, orchestrated by FETÖ with an aim to administer overseas schools linked to FETÖ.

The foundation has also established schools and education centers in various continents, from Africa to Asia, over the last three years.         

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup in Turkey, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.         

FETÖ also has a considerable presence outside Turkey, including private schools that serve as a revenue stream for the terrorist group.     

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.     

