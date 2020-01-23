Lower division team eliminate Beşiktaş from Turkish Cup

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Beşiktaş have been eliminated on Jan. 22 from the Ziraat Turkish Cup over a shocking home loss 3-2 to a lower division club, Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor.

The Black Eagles upset their fans as their march in the Turkish Cup ended in the round of 16 phase.

The visitors, Erzurumspor took a very early lead in Istanbul's Vodafone Park as Turkish forward Oltan Karakullukçu made a close range finish, a cold shower for Beşiktaş.

In the 33rd minute of the game, Beşiktaş netted the equalizer. French winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou crossed from the byline as Malian player Abdoulay Diaby scored an open goal.

Five minutes later, Diaby scored outside the penalty area but his goal was disallowed after VAR (Video Assistant Referee) review.

The first half ended 1-1.

Beşiktaş came back in the 64th minute of the match as Turkish forward Burak Yılmaz dribbled past the goalkeeper to score the leading goal for the Black Eagles. Yılmaz was assisted by Serbian attacking midfielder Adem Ljajic.

Only two minutes later, Erzurumspor equalized. Ivorian midfielder Ibrahim Sissoko made a vicious strike to tie the match, 2-2.

In the 72nd minute, Erzurumspor led the game once again as Karakullukçu, who was unmarked in the penalty box, put the ball into Beşiktaş net. His teammate Mehmet Murat Avcı produced the assist from byline.

This goal clinched the win for the visitors.

Erzurumspor bagged the quarterfinals ticket in the Turkish Cup. Beşiktaş had also lost the first leg 3-2 last week.

Erzurumspor are currently playing in the Turkey's second tier division, the TFF First League.

The nine-time Turkish Cup winners, Beşiktaş last claimed this trophy in 2011.