Lower division team eliminate Beşiktaş from Turkish Cup

  • January 23 2020 09:43:53

Lower division team eliminate Beşiktaş from Turkish Cup

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Lower division team eliminate Beşiktaş from Turkish Cup

Beşiktaş have been eliminated on Jan. 22 from the Ziraat Turkish Cup over a shocking home loss 3-2 to a lower division club, Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor.

The Black Eagles upset their fans as their march in the Turkish Cup ended in the round of 16 phase.

The visitors, Erzurumspor took a very early lead in Istanbul's Vodafone Park as Turkish forward Oltan Karakullukçu made a close range finish, a cold shower for Beşiktaş.

In the 33rd minute of the game, Beşiktaş netted the equalizer. French winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou crossed from the byline as Malian player Abdoulay Diaby scored an open goal.

Five minutes later, Diaby scored outside the penalty area but his goal was disallowed after VAR (Video Assistant Referee) review.

The first half ended 1-1.

Beşiktaş came back in the 64th minute of the match as Turkish forward Burak Yılmaz dribbled past the goalkeeper to score the leading goal for the Black Eagles. Yılmaz was assisted by Serbian attacking midfielder Adem Ljajic.

Only two minutes later, Erzurumspor equalized. Ivorian midfielder Ibrahim Sissoko made a vicious strike to tie the match, 2-2.

In the 72nd minute, Erzurumspor led the game once again as Karakullukçu, who was unmarked in the penalty box, put the ball into Beşiktaş net. His teammate Mehmet Murat Avcı produced the assist from byline.

This goal clinched the win for the visitors.

Erzurumspor bagged the quarterfinals ticket in the Turkish Cup. Beşiktaş had also lost the first leg 3-2 last week.

Erzurumspor are currently playing in the Turkey's second tier division, the TFF First League.

The nine-time Turkish Cup winners, Beşiktaş last claimed this trophy in 2011.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Two earthquakes strike western, central Turkey

    Two earthquakes strike western, central Turkey

  2. Libya's Tripoli airport suspends flights amid threats

    Libya's Tripoli airport suspends flights amid threats

  3. Ankara slam Greece for 'illegally arming' 16 islands in Aegean

    Ankara slam Greece for 'illegally arming' 16 islands in Aegean

  4. Turkish FM urges Russia to abide by Idlib ceasefire

    Turkish FM urges Russia to abide by Idlib ceasefire

  5. CHP leader accuses gov’t of ‘victimizing thousands to benefit contractors’

    CHP leader accuses gov’t of ‘victimizing thousands to benefit contractors’
Recommended
Fenerbahçe advance to Turkish Cup quarterfinals

Fenerbahçe advance to Turkish Cup quarterfinals
After many years, Turkish Cyprus hosts a FIFA member team for first time

After many years, Turkish Cyprus hosts a FIFA member team for first time
Leader Sivasspor starts league’s second half with victory

Leader Sivasspor starts league’s second half with victory
Turkish wrestlers win 12 medals in Rome

Turkish wrestlers win 12 medals in Rome
Turkish woman fencer wins silver in Junior World Cup

Turkish woman fencer wins silver in Junior World Cup
Turkish women win 4 golds in international boxing

Turkish women win 4 golds in international boxing
WORLD UN court orders Myanmar to prevent Rohingya genocide

UN court orders Myanmar to prevent Rohingya genocide

In a sweeping legal victory for members of the Rohingya Muslim minority, the United Nations' top court on Jan. 23 ordered Myanmar take all measures in its power to prevent genocide against the Rohingya people.
ECONOMY Kuşadası expects over 300 cruise ship visits

Kuşadası expects over 300 cruise ship visits

Kuşadası, one of Turkey’s main holiday destinations on the Aegean coast, will host 310 cruise ships to visit the town with some 360,000 people on board this year.
SPORTS Lower division team eliminate Beşiktaş from Turkish Cup

Lower division team eliminate Beşiktaş from Turkish Cup

Beşiktaş lose to Erzurumspor 3-2 in Istanbul as Black Eagles' Turkish Cup journey ends in last 16.