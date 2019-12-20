Locals deploy cat houses for winter

  • December 20 2019 15:35:00

Locals deploy cat houses for winter

BOLU – Demirören News Agency
Locals deploy cat houses for winter

A local neighborhood head has built many cat houses to help the felines survive the winter.

Mehmet Özcan, the head of the Yaşamkent neighborhood in the Black Sea province of Bolu, has put 17 cat houses around to sustain the lives of cats in this cold winter season.

Bolu, housing the famous Kartalkaya ski center, is known for its harsh winter conditions.

“There was a cat house in the neighborhood. We took care of it, and our municipality renewed its roof. But, of course, it wasn’t enough for all the cats. Then, we made these cat houses and placed them in various locations. Our main goal is to help them protect themselves from cold,” Özcan said.

Özcan turned the water pipes into the cat houses with the help of his family. After a work of one week, he started putting some water and cat food in front of them as well. He believes that locals will help him with the care of the cat houses and food supplements.

“We provide the food as the local authority, but we also have volunteers who support us,” he added.

Salih Çamlıbel, a tradesman in the neighborhood, said: “We felt very happy when we saw those cat houses. We love it, and we want everyone to do the same. Mehmet Özcan has been working so hard ever since he was elected.”

“We thank him and want everybody to support the animals that live in the street,” he added.

Turkey, stray animals,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ranks in top 10 among best countries for expats

    Turkey ranks in top 10 among best countries for expats

  2. Robin Hood of Istanbul shows his face again

    Robin Hood of Istanbul shows his face again

  3. Libya's internationally recognized gov't ratifies Turkey security deal

    Libya's internationally recognized gov't ratifies Turkey security deal

  4. Greeks debating Turkey

    Greeks debating Turkey

  5. CHP leader accuses the gov’t of ‘betraying’ Istanbul over canal project

    CHP leader accuses the gov’t of ‘betraying’ Istanbul over canal project
Recommended
Intl envoy says Turkey a stability factor in Balkans

Int'l envoy says Turkey a 'stability' factor in Balkans
Nearly half of children being cyberbullied online: Report

Nearly half of children being cyberbullied online: Report
Parliamentary sub-panel offers small proportions for Gaziantep’s fight against obesity

Parliamentary sub-panel offers 'small proportions' for Gaziantep’s fight against obesity
Police remand district mayor in SE Turkey

Police remand district mayor in SE Turkey

Libyas internationally recognized govt ratifies Turkey security deal

Libya's internationally recognized gov't ratifies Turkey security deal
Turkey deports Moroccan, German for terror links

Turkey deports Moroccan, German for terror links
WORLD Only political solution can solve Libyan crisis: UNSMIL

Only political solution can solve Libyan crisis: UNSMIL

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) released a statement on Dec. 20 on social media expressing concern over recent developments in Libya.
ECONOMY Valuable house tax takes effect as notices issued to property owners

Valuable house tax takes effect as notices issued to property owners

Turkey’s new “valuable house tax” regulation went into effect on Dec. 7, and notices have started to be issued to landlords who own properties in metropolis Istanbul’s upscale neighborhoods.
SPORTS Mesut Özil deleted from computer game in China over Uighur remarks

Mesut Özil deleted from computer game in China over Uighur remarks

Arsenal star Mesut Özil has been deleted from a computer football game in China as a feud between the German footballer and China intensifies on a social media post about his condemnation regarding Uighur Muslims.