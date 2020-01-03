Liverpool win against Sheffield United 2-0 at Anfield

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

English Premier League leaders Liverpool beat Sheffield United 2-0 in Jan. 2's league match to earn their 11th straight win.

Still unbeaten in the Premier League, Liverpool feel safe and secure on top with 19 wins and only one draw in 20 matches.

The goals against Sheffield were scored by Egyptian star Mohamed Salah in the fourth minute and Sadio Mane from Senegal in the 64th minute.

The Reds maintained 13-point advantage at the top with 58 points in 20 games, followed by Leicester City with 45 points and Manchester City with 44 points in 21 matches.

Liverpool have been long craving for a Premier League triumph as they last grabbed it three decades ago in 1990.