Library to be opened at Istanbul Airport

ISTANBUL

A library consisting of 2,550 books will be opened at Istanbul Airport with a ceremony on Oct. 11. The ceremony will be attended by Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

The library will be based in the domestic flights terminal section. It will offer 1,350 literature books, 500 children’s books, 150 books in English, 50 magazines and 500 Nobel Prize-winning books.

Passengers who want to borrow a book will be required to have a membership to the library. Once they borrow the book, they can either return it back to the library or any other public library in Turkey.

The library will be open between 6:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. every day. A total of six personnel assigned by the Culture and Tourism Ministry will be on duty in the library. The area and the infrastructure will be under the maintenance of İGA, the group which built and will operate the Istanbul hub under a 25-year concession.