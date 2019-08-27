Less than 600 terrorists left in Turkey: Minister

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish interior minister on Aug. 27 said there are less than 600 terrorists remaining in the country, thanks to Ankara’s fight against terrorism.

"We are at the peak of our determination and success in eliminating terrorism," Süleyman Soylu said.

Though the minister did not mention a specific terrorist group, Turkey has long been conducting operations against the PKK terror group in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women, children and infants.