Lebanon's president calls for civil state

  • November 01 2019 10:00:28

Lebanon's president calls for civil state

BEIRUT-Anadolu Agency
Lebanons president calls for civil state

Lebanon's president said on Oct. 31 he is seeking to transform the country from a sectarian state to a civil state.

In a televised address marking the third anniversary of his term in office, Michel Aoun said that since assuming power, he has strived to tackle Lebanon's economic crisis and security issues and adopt an egalitarian election law, combat corruption and ensure the return of Syrian refugees.

Stressing that battling corruption was a difficult task requiring time, he said he fought it by implementing new laws.

Aoun said he would fight sectarianism and do his best to transform Lebanon from a sectarian-oriented state structure to a modern civil one.

He added that those who will be part of the new government – expected to be established soon – would be selected based on their competence and experience, not political loyalty.

Mass protests erupted across Lebanon last week against plans to tax calls on WhatsApp and other messaging services. The demonstrations quickly turned into wider grievances with calls for the resignation of the Lebanese government and bringing corrupt officials to accountability.

Lebanon suffers from high unemployment, little growth and one of the highest debt ratios in the world, with the debt burden reaching $86.2 billion in the first quarter of 2019, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation on Oct. 29 amid ongoing protests, but Aoun urged him to remain in his post until the new government is established.

Saad al-Hariri ,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey condemns controversial French bill

    Turkey condemns controversial French bill

  2. Safe zones in Syria most livable: Erdoğan

    Safe zones in Syria most livable: Erdoğan

  3. Van cats will show up on the catwalk

    Van cats will show up on the catwalk

  4. Ancient temple found in Mardin

    Ancient temple found in Mardin

  5. What does ‘war’ mean in 2019?

    What does ‘war’ mean in 2019?
Recommended
Bolivias president urges rival to accept poll results

Bolivia's president urges rival to accept poll results
Trump impeachment effort passes first test in divided US Congress

Trump impeachment effort passes first test in divided US Congress
ISIL confirms death of Baghdadi

ISIL confirms death of Baghdadi
Chile: Death toll in anti-government protests hits 23

Chile: Death toll in anti-government protests hits 23
International community hails Geneva talks on Syria

International community hails Geneva talks on Syria
Syrian Constitutional Committee kicks off second day of works

Syrian Constitutional Committee kicks off second day of works
WORLD Bolivias president urges rival to accept poll results

Bolivia's president urges rival to accept poll results

'We ask them to present evidence of electoral fraud, but so far no one has done it,' says Evo Morales
ECONOMY Treasury unveils financing program for 2020

Treasury unveils financing program for 2020

The Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry unveils its financing program for 2020
SPORTS Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns each suspended two games

Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns each suspended two games

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid and Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns suspended two games without pay for an on-court altercation and continued escalation