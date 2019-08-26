Last-minute goal shocks Galatasaray in Turkish league

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Reigning champs Galatasaray drew Konyaspor 1-1 in the second match day of the Turkish football league on Aug. 25.

At Türk Telekom Stadium in Istanbul, Konyaspor's last-minute goal came as a shock to Galatasaray.

Galatasaray's Ryan Babel scored the opening goal in the 60th minute, while Konyaspor responded with a goal by Jens Jonsson during stoppage time.

The Lions' Jean Michael Seri got a red card in the 74th minute.

In the first week of the season, Istanbul powerhouse Galatasaray were beaten by Denizlispor 2-0.

Galatasaray will compete in the UEFA Champions League this season.

In today's other matches, Trabzonspor beat Yeni Malatyaspor 2-1, while Çaykur Rizespor defeated Demir Grup Sivasspor 2-1 and Denizlispor beat Antalyaspor 2-0.

On Aug. 29, Trabzonspor will face Greece's AEK Athens in the second-leg match of the UEFA Europa League playoffs.

Trabzonspor beat AEK Athens 3-1 in the first-leg match last Thursday to gain advantage with striker Ekuban's hat-trick in Athens to advance to the group stage before the second-leg match at home.

On Aug. 24, Istanbul's top-tier Fenerbahçe defeated last year's runner-up Medipol Başakşehir 2-1 in Turkey's Süper Lig.

With two wins in the first two matches, Fenerbahçe are at the top of the league with 6 points.