Large-scale local narco-terror op launched in SE Turkey

  • December 21 2019 12:21:37

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Interior Ministry on Dec. 21 said a narco-terror operation was launched in the southeastern Diyarbakır province of Turkey, with the participation of hundreds of security personnel.

Operation “Kıran-11 Narco-Terror” seeks to hinder the PKK’s winter preparations, neutralize its terrorists based in the region, arrest drug dealers and eliminate its financial sources.

A total of 1,260 personnel -- including the special gendarmerie, police forces, and local security personnel -- participate in the operation.

Turkey has been fighting narcoterrorism, and this year confiscated over 40 tons of marijuana and seized about 40 million cannabis roots.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

