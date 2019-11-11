Key Syrian White Helmets backer found dead in Istanbul: Diplomat

ISTANBUL

The founder of an organization that trained the Syrian “White Helmets” emergency response group has died in Istanbul, his neighbor and a diplomat said on Nov. 11.

James Le Mesurier, founder of the Mayday Rescue group, was found dead early on Nov. 11 near his home in central Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district, the neighbor said. The diplomat said the circumstances around his death were unclear.

It is not known how Le Mesurier died, but according to Turkish media, he may have fallen from the balcony of his apartment in the Turkish city.

The White Helmets, known officially as Syria Civil Defence, have been credited with saving thousands of people in rebel-held areas during years of bombing by Syrian government and Russian forces in the country’s civil war.

Mayday Rescue is a not-for-profit organization with offices in Amsterdam and Istanbul whose projects have been funded by the United Nations and various governments. Mayday Rescue did not immediately respond to an emailed query about Le Mesurier.



On Nov. 8, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused Le Mesurier of being a spy.



"The White Helmets' co-founder, James Le Mesurier, is a former agent of Britain's MI6, who has been spotted all around the world, including in the Balkans and the Middle East. His connections to terrorist groups were reported back during his mission in Kosovo," she said.





