Key suspect in Al-Bab terror attack arrested: Defense ministry

ISTANBUL

The YPG terrorist behind the latest attack in northern Syria believed to have killed civilians on Nov. 16 has been captured by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT) in an operation, according to Turkey’s Defense Ministry.

"The PKK/YPG terrorist, who massacred 18 civilians and wounded at least 30 people in a car bomb in al-Bab, was caught in a MİT operation," the ministry said in a tweet.

The bomb attack came from two bomb-laden vehicles in a bus terminal in central al-Bab. Surrounding buildings, as well as vehicles, were also heavily damaged. Al-Bab was largely cleared of terrorist elements in 2016 as part of the Turkish military's “Operation Euphrates Shield.”