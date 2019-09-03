Kazakh gold armor to be exhibited

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The Anatolian Civilizations Museum in Ankara is set to display an armor made of gold dating back to the fifth century from Sept. 12 to Oct. 12.

The armor dubbed 'Golden Man' was unearthed 50 years ago in Kazakhstan. The costume is made of thousands of separate gold pieces decorated with motifs and is viewed as one of the country's national symbols.

It has previously been exhibited in Belarus, Azerbaijan, Russia, China, Poland and South Korea.

Archaeologists claim Golden Man belonged to an 18-year-old Scythian warrior.