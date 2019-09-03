Kazakh gold armor to be exhibited

  • September 03 2019 09:39:50

Kazakh gold armor to be exhibited

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Kazakh gold armor to be exhibited

The Anatolian Civilizations Museum in Ankara is set to display an armor made of gold dating back to the fifth century from Sept. 12 to Oct. 12.     

The armor dubbed 'Golden Man' was unearthed 50 years ago in Kazakhstan. The costume is made of thousands of separate gold pieces decorated with motifs and is viewed as one of the country's national symbols.

It has previously been exhibited in Belarus, Azerbaijan, Russia, China, Poland and South Korea.     

Archaeologists claim Golden Man belonged to an 18-year-old Scythian warrior.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. President of Court of Appeals undermines EU reports on Turkey’s progress

    President of Court of Appeals undermines EU reports on Turkey’s progress

  2. Ancient civilizations of Anatolia

    Ancient civilizations of Anatolia

  3. Gov’t prepare new reforms in judiciary: Erdoğan

    Gov’t prepare new reforms in judiciary: Erdoğan

  4. ICC prosecutor ordered to reopen Mavi Marmara case

    ICC prosecutor ordered to reopen Mavi Marmara case

  5. Saudi Arabia allows Turkish trucks to pass after 2 weeks

    Saudi Arabia allows Turkish trucks to pass after 2 weeks
Recommended
Turkeys Microangelo turns tiny objects into artworks

Turkey's 'Microangelo' turns tiny objects into artworks
Archeologists unearth ancient memorial tomb in Aizanoi

Archeologists unearth ancient memorial tomb in Aizanoi
Aspendos opera ballet festival to feature renowned artists

Aspendos opera ballet festival to feature renowned artists
Dutch port city of Rotterdam to host Eurovision

Dutch port city of Rotterdam to host Eurovision
Mammoth fossil found in central Turkey

Mammoth fossil found in central Turkey
Australia lowers Great Barrier Reef outlook to very poor

Australia lowers Great Barrier Reef outlook to 'very poor'
WORLD California scuba boat fire death toll rises to 25

California scuba boat fire death toll rises to 25

Divers have found a total of 25 bodies on Sept. 2 after a pre-dawn fire sank a scuba diving vessel off a Southern California island, leaving nine people unaccounted for as the search continued, media reported.
ECONOMY Turkeys GDP nearly at $175B in Q2

Turkey's GDP nearly at $175B in Q2

Turkey's gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices totaled 1 trillion Turkish liras (nearly $175 billion) in the second quarter of 2019, the country's statistical authority said on Sept. 1.       
SPORTS Colombian forward Falcao joins Galatasaray

Colombian forward Falcao joins Galatasaray

Istanbul football powerhouse Galatasaray signed Colombian forward Radamel Falcao late on Sept. 2.